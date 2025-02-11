'I'm hopeful' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman optimistic as Lauren Hemp, Alex Greenwood & Georgia Stanway all look to recover from knee surgeries to make Euro 2025 squad
England boss Sarina Wiegman is optimistic about the chances of Lauren Hemp, Alex Greenwood and Georgia Stanway being available for Euro 2025.
- Hemp & Greenwood had knee surgeries before Christmas
- Stanway endured same fate in late January
- Wiegman speaks on availability for Euro 2025