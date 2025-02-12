Chloe Kelly's Euros nightmare is edging towards reality - so will Arsenal loan be enough to earn England's 2022 hero a Lionesses recall?

Sarina Wiegman left the winger out of her squad for the first time this week, so can her Man City deadline-day exit help her get back into the frame?

It's been clear all season that Chloe Kelly was facing a real fight to be included in the Lionesses' squad for the 2025 European Championship. This week, though, the extent of that challenge was underlined like never before. When Kelly has been fit, she has been called up at every international break since Sarina Wiegman became England coach back in September 2021. That was until Tuesday, when the match-winner in the Euro 2022 final was absent from the latest Lionesses squad.

In truth, the writing had been on the wall for some time. After all, it was back in November when Wiegman admitted Kelly's lack of game time was "already" a "concern". But the "credit" she had built up over time with England meant that she got the benefit of the doubt and remained in the picture at international level despite those obstacles with her club.

To stay in the mix this month, though, was a step too far, as Kelly hasn't played football in a competitive sense since January 12. Fortunately, she has since sealed a necessary exit from that difficult situation at Manchester City, joining Arsenal on loan for the rest of the season. The question is, is it the right move to revive her Euro 2025 dream?