Chelsea player ratings vs West Ham: It's barmy at the Bridge! Blues miraculously recover from first-half abomination as history-making Enzo Fernandez winner saves Liam Rosenior's bacon

With no stalemates having been produced in the previous 14 meetings between the two teams, goals were expected in west London and it was West Ham who took the lead when Bowen’s dangerous cross bypassed everyone inside the Chelsea box and nestled into the far corner. And West Ham were soon in dreamland when the England international slipped in the electric Aaron Wan-Bissaka, whose cutback was blasted home by the in-form Summerville to double his side’s lead as the angry Chelsea faithful started booing after just 36 minutes.

Looking to quickly get his side back into the game, Rosenior hooked Benoit Badiashile, Jorrel Hato and Alejandro Garnacho at half-time - with all three players having produced dreadful performances in the opening 45 minutes - and brought on Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Joao Pedro. And two of those substitutions combined when Fofana’s superb cross was headed home by Pedro for his fifth goal in his last four games, before Chelsea levelled the score 13 minutes later when Cucurella bundled home from close range.

As Chelsea continued to push in search of a winner, they received a huge stroke of luck when West Ham defender Jean-Clair Todibo somehow hit the post from just a few yards out as the Frenchman passed up a glorious chance to cause a major upset in SW6. And West Ham were made to rue that missed opportunity as Fernandez latched onto Pedro’s brilliant cutback late on as Chelsea completed a remarkable comeback.

To make matters worse for Nuno Espirito Santo's visitors, Todibo was then sent off for grabbing Chelsea forward Pedro by the throat following a late melee between both sets of players.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...