Bayern bounce back in style! Jamal Musiala's strike within 30 seconds sets Vincent Kompany's side on their way to thumping 5-1 win over RB Leipzig but Harry Kane is left frustrated
Bayern Munich emphatically bounced back from their shock loss to Mainz with a thumping 5-1 win over RB Leipzig - but Harry Kane was left frustrated.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig 5-1
- Musiala, Laimer, Kimmich, Sane & Davies score
- Kane left frustrated on first-team return