Barcelona officially pull out of European Super League to leave Real Madrid on their own in fight to challenge UEFA

Barcelona were reported to be in favour of a European Super League as a means to help ease their continued financial difficulties. However, president Joan Laporta has admitted recently the club will now try to build closer ties with UEFA instead after seeing support for the project collapse.

He told AS: "The president of UEFA and the president of the ECA, now the EFC, invited us to come to Rome. I attended several meetings. It was wonderful, exciting, and we discussed many issues. You know, we’re committed to building bridges between the Super League and UEFA. Barca has a clear position, and those affected and those responsible already know it. We’re in favour of peace because there’s room to explore together for the clubs in the Super League to return to UEFA. We feel very close to UEFA and the EFC.

"This is at the point of reaching an agreement with UEFA. Both Aleksander Ceferin and Nasser Al-Khelaifi are in a position to promote the agreement and welcome us into UEFA and the EFC. We are determined to take this step because it benefits European football and the clubs. It’s a very broad framework because it also benefits the players."