Arsenal goalkeeper Anneke Borbe discharged from hospital in positive update after brutal head injury in Women's Champions Cup triumph

Arsenal are no stranger to goalkeeper injuries this season. Manuela Zinsberger suffered an ACL injury in October that ended her 2025-26 campaign extremely early, while Daphne van Domselaar sustained a quad issue in early December. Indeed, when the Dutchwoman replaced Borbe as a late substitute on Sunday, she was making her first appearance since November 19.

Borbe, then, has been Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper for the last few months, which has been a real test of her sharpness after minimal football in recent years. The German came to the fore as a starter at Werder Bremen but would only make 10 first-team appearances in two years with Wolfsburg, before signing for Arsenal on a free transfer last summer. Her debut for the Gunners then didn't come until Van Domselaar got injured in December.

In fact, there was a moment in Arsenal's Champions League win over Twente, just Borbe's second appearance, where it looked like 17-year-old Amy Liddiard might have to be called upon for her senior debut. However, Borbe was able to shake off an issue that she seemed to have picked up in the game and has been in good form since.