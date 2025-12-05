'Always in my mind' - Arne Slot hints Mohamed Salah in line for return to Liverpool starting XI after two-game bench role

Salah is enduring a challenging season on Merseyside, a stark contrast to his stellar previous campaign where he secured the Premier League title and bagged the Golden Boot, too. His form has seen a significant drop so far this season, he’s scored four goals and laid on two assists in his 13 Premier League appearances so far this season. The arrival of new players like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, has altered the team's attacking dynamics, and the departure of long-time right-back partner Trent Alexander-Arnold has severely impacted on him.

Club legend Jamie Carragher has been a vocal critic of Salah's form and perceived lack of leadership. Carragher has suggested that Salah's declining pace and reluctance to track back defensively are leaving the team exposed, especially in away games. He has also called for the Egyptian to speak publicly more often during the team's struggles.

And while Salah has started on the bench for the Reds’ last two fixtures, missing out entirely in the win against West Ham and coming on as second-half substitute in the draw with Sunderland, his Dutch boss has hinted he could be re-introduced against Leeds.