'The answer' - Marcus Rashford told where he should go if he leaves Man Utd as one of Sir Alex Ferguson's trusted assistants tells him three things Ruben Amorim wants
Marcus Rashford has been told, by one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistants, where he should go if ties are to be severed with Manchester United.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Has been with the Red Devils since the age of seven
- England international now ready for a new challenge
- Remains to be seen if big-money transfer is agreed