Ange Postecoglou reacts to Cristian Romero's heated on-pitch row with Emerson Royal after seeing Tottenham pair separated by Guglielmo Vicario during bizarre half-time incident at Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou refused to pay heed to Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal's on-field heated row during Liverpool clash.
- Romero and Emerson clashed on-field at Anfield
- Postecoglou played down the incident
- Spurs went down 2-4 against Liverpool