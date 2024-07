Alisha Lehmann opens up on 'dream' of joining boyfriend Douglas Luiz at Juventus after completing remarkable 'couple' transfer from Aston Villa Alisha LehmannDouglas LuizTransfersJuventusSerie A Femminile

Alisha Lehmann fulfilled her "dream" of joining her partner Douglas Luiz at Juventus after completing a remarkable "couple" transfer from Aston Villa.