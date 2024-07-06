Juventus confirm signing of Alisha Lehmann to complete unique 'couple' transfer after capture of boyfriend Douglas Luiz, as Swiss star pens 'emotional goodbye' to Villans
Juventus have confirmed the signing of Alisha Lehmann to complete a unique "couple" transfer after getting on board her boyfriend Douglas Luiz.
- Lehmann completes move to Juventus
- Has signed three-year contract with Italian side
- Luiz already completed transfer to Turin