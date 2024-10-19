Wolves vs Manchester City Predictions: City to win, Foden to score

Our expert shares his top three betting predictions for Wolves vs Manchester City in the Premier League, kicking off at 3 pm on Sunday.

Wolves vs Manchester City Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Wolves vs Manchester City

Manchester City -1 handicap with odds of @1.80 on Betway , equating to a 56% chance of the visitors winning by two goals or more.

, equating to a 56% chance of the visitors winning by two goals or more. Phil Foden to score with odds of @2.70 on Betway , indicating a 37% chance of the midfielder getting on the scoresheet.

, indicating a 37% chance of the midfielder getting on the scoresheet. Both teams to score with odds of @1.77 on Betway, representing a 56% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Manchester City have the cutting edge to beat Wolves 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Wolves and Manchester City square off at Molineux on Sunday as Pep Guardiola’s side aim to keep up the pace in what is shaping up to be a relentless title race.

Gary O’Neil’s side comfortably steered clear of relegation last season, finishing 14th with a total of 46 points. Wolves are bottom of the league after seven matches in the current campaign.

Wolves were handed a very difficult season. By the time the final whistle blows on their clash with City, O’Neil’s team will have faced six of the teams that finished in last season’s top seven. While an easier run of fixtures is on the horizon for Wolves, they will want to put up a fight when they take on the champions.

Manchester City secured their fourth consecutive Premier League title last season, but they have lost their favourites tag this term. Despite Liverpool occupying the league’s top spot, the bookmakers now favour Arsenal, which could impact Wolves vs Manchester City predictions.

Manchester City are unbeaten, just like Arsenal. They nearly faced defeat when they welcomed Mikel Arteta’s side to the Etihad last month, but a late equaliser from John Stones saved them. Pep’s side remain capable of challenging on all fronts and should put their best foot forward following the international break.

Probable Lineups for Wolves vs Manchester City

The probable lineup for Wolves in the "system of play."

Johnstone; Semedo, Dawson, T.Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Bellegarde, Lemina, Andre, J.Gomes, Cunha; Larsen

The probable lineup for Manchester City in the "system of play."

Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan, Foden; Silva, Grealish, Haaland

The Champions to Record a Comfortable Victory

Wolves have conceded the highest number of goals in the Premier League, with an average of three per game. Therefore, we are backing Manchester City to win this one by at least two goals in this Wolves vs Manchester City predictions piece. This bet has won in four of Gay O’Neil’s side’s seven league matches.

Manchester City are the highest-scoring team in the division, scoring an average of 2.43 goals per game. Both of their away wins thus far have been by a two-goal margin.

Pep Guardiola's side have beaten Wolves by a margin of at least two goals in four of the last five head-to-heads. Over that period, they averaged 2.6 more goals than their opponents.

Wolves vs Manchester City Bet 1: Manchester City -1 Handicap @ 1.80 with Betway

Foden to Open His Account

Erling Haaland is City’s top scorer by some distance this season, having netted 10 goals in seven league matches. He will need his teammates to chip in as the season progresses, and Phil Foden can do just that.

Foden netted 19 goals in the Premier League last season. Although he is yet to get off the mark in the league this term, his stats over the last 12 months suggest this is only a matter of time.

The England international ranks in the top 1% for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes played when compared with all attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top five leagues.

Phil Foden has played just 167 minutes in the league so far due to injury woes, but he is set to start against Wolves.

Wolves vs Manchester City Bet 2: Phil Foden Anytime Scorer @ 2.70 with Betway

City Struggling to Keep Clean Sheets

Manchester City have conceded the fewest shots in the Premier League, but they have let in a decent number of goals by their usual standards. Pep Guardiola’s side have fallen behind on four occasions and have conceded an average of 1.14 goals per league game.

Both teams have scored in all six of Manchester City’s league matches since their 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the season. Chelsea finished that game with a higher xG than City, suggesting Pep’s side were somewhat fortunate to keep a clean sheet.

This bet has also won in Wolves’ last six league outings. They averaged 1.5 goals per game and conceded 3.17 over that period.