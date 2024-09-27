Wolverhampton vs Liverpool Predictions: Reds to send tame Wolves packing

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Wolverhampton vs Liverpool as they clash in the Premier League.

+

Wolverhampton vs Liverpool Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Wolverhampton vs Liverpool

Liverpool Victory and Both Teams to Score with odds of @2.50 on 1xBet, equating to a 39% chance of the Merseyside club winning.

Luis Diaz to score with odds of @2.30 on 1xBet, indicating a 42% chance of the Colombian forward scoring.

Over 2.5 Liverpool goals with odds of @2.12 on 1xBet, representing a 49% chance of Liverpool scoring at least three times.

Liverpool should be expected to win against Wolverhampton by a scoreline of 1-3.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

It has been a dream start for Arne Slot in the Liverpool hot-seat since taking over from club legend Jürgen Klopp. After five league games, he has his side in second place, just one point behind early pacesetters Manchester City.

The feelgood factor was further boosted with the key member of the dressing room Trent Alexander-Arnold speaking highly of his new boss in a recent interview. The Reds have bounced back superbly from their shock home defeat to Nottingham Forest and will be aiming to keep their 100% road record intact as they travel to Molineux.

The same cannot be said for Gary O’Neil at Wolverhampton. After impressing in his first season in the West Midlands, he now faces a fight to keep his job. He has had his squad weakened with the sales of Pedro Neto and Max Kilman. However, a 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend leaves them second from bottom, with just one point to their name from the opening five fixtures.

Probable Lineups for Wolverhampton vs Liverpool

The probable lineup for Wolverhampton in the "4-2-3-1"

Johnstone; Ait-Nouri, Bueno, Dawson, Semedo; Gomes, Andre; Cunha, Lemina, Bellegarde; Larsen.

The probable lineup for Liverpool in the "4-2-3-1"

Kelleher; Robertson, van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Diaz, Szoboszlai, Salah; Nunez.

Reds to send tame Wolves packing

Liverpool have been in excellent form this season, bouncing back from their first Premier League defeat under Arne Slot by routing Bournemouth 3-0 at Anfield. This followed an impressive 3-1 victory at AC Milan in the Champions League a couple of days before.

Antoine Semenyo had a goal disallowed in the opening minutes, highlighting Liverpool’s defence can be breached despite conceding only once in the league this season. Milan also took the lead at the San Siro and of course Nottingham Forest were the only side to beat the Reds earlier in the month.

Despite their poor results to date, Wolves have shown plenty of attacking intent, with only Arsenal managing to keep a clean sheet against them on the opening weekend of the season. That was achieved with plenty of assistance from goalkeeper David Raya, who scooped the Player of the Match award.

In this fixture last season, Liverpool came from a goal down to run out 3-1 victors, and we can see a similar outcome again. Odds of 1.36 for a straight win, combined with both teams to score, seem like the best way to attack this fixture.

Wolverhampton vs Liverpool Bet 1: Liverpool Victory and Both Teams to Score @ 2.50 with 1xBet

Diaz set to dazzle again

Luis Diaz has been Liverpool's main man this season, scoring two of their three goals against Bournemouth. The Colombian is in impressive form, having already netted five goals this campaign.

With Diaz's current goal-scoring rate of one every 72 minutes, he appears primed to continue his impressive run and find the net against Wolves. Only Erling Haaland can surpass that rate and is also the only player to have more goals to his name in the early stages of the campaign.

The 27-year-old’s goal-scoring exploits this season have not been reliant on long-range, low-percentage attempts. Instead, they have been built on higher-quality chances that he has been clinical in converting.

This suggests Diaz's red-hot form is not merely a short-term purple patch fueled by opportunistic long shots, but rather a reflection of him getting into more favourable positions and taking higher-quality attempts.

Wolverhampton vs Liverpool Bet 2: Luis Diaz Anytime Scorer @ 2.30 with 1xBet

Rampant Reds can rack up the goals

Liverpool's attacking dominance was evident in them scoring three times in each of their last three victories. Two of them have been on the road in Manchester and Milan.

The Reds netted three unanswered goals against Bournemuth and would be encouraged to see Darwin Núñez get amongst the goals in his first start with a stunning curling effort. They already have Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in prime form.

Wolves' defensive struggles mean they have not kept a clean sheet in the division since February, a run spanning 17 fixtures. They have lost five of their seven games across all competitions, conceding 17 goals and gaining just one point from five league games, with multiple goals conceded in each loss.

That includes 1-2 to Newcastle and 2-6 to Chelsea in their home fixtures. The Reds have the quality and firepower to overwhelm Wolves and secure a comfortable victory.