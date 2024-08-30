Defending champions Manchester City travel to London to face West Ham on Saturday evening. Read below for our West Ham vs Manchester City predictions.

+

West Ham vs Manchester City Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for West Ham vs Manchester City

Both teams to score with odds of @1.66 on Betway, equating to a 60.6%& 61.5% implied probability.

Manchester City to win and over 2.5 total goals with odds of @1.83 on Betway, equating to a 54.6%/55.6% implied probability.

Erling Haaland to score anytime with odds of @1.90 on Betway, equating to a 63.7%/57.9% implied probability.

Manchester City are predicted to win by a scoreline of 3-1 against West Ham on Saturday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Table-topping Manchester City travel south to take on West Ham at the London Stadium in Saturday’s evening kick-off.

West Ham have won one and lost one so far. A home defeat to Aston Villa was a disappointment, but they bounced back with a win away to Crystal Palace. It has been an eventful summer in east London, with Julen Lopetegui replacing David Moyes and a raft of intriguing signings.

The Hammers will be satisfied with three points from two matches, but this weekend’s test is the greatest the Premier League has to offer, with Manchester City coming off consecutive wins to start the season.

After falling behind to Ipswich last weekend, City roared back to win 4-1. Erling Haaland is already in intimidating form, with four goals in the first two matches, including a hat-trick against the Tractor Boys.

Pep Guardiola’s side have a tendency to start seasons slowly, but that doesn’t seem to be the case this time around. City have won their last four matches against West Ham and should make that five in a row this weekend.

Probable Lineups for West Ham vs Manchester City

West Ham probable XI:

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Rodriguez, Alvarez; Bowen, Soucek, Kudus; Antonio.

Manchester City probable XI:

Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Lewis, Kovacic; Savinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland.

Both Teams Find The Net

Both teams scored in both matches between these teams last season. City conceded to Ipswich last time out and could have easily let one in away to Chelsea. The Blues managed 10 shots – they were wasteful in the final third.

Through the first two weeks of the season, only four teams have amassed more expected goals than West Ham. Julen Lopetegui’s side have found the net in both of their outings this season.

Yes, this price might seem a bit short, but an implied probability in the 60% region is on the low side here. West Ham have the attacking talent to create chances against City on the counter, and it’s all but guaranteed the visitors will score at least once.

West Ham vs Manchester City Bet 1: Both teams to score @ 1.65 with Betway.

High-Scoring Away Win

Manchester City secured 3-1 victories in both meetings of this fixture last season, cashing in on the win and over 2.5 goals bet on both occasions. City are coming off a 4-1 win over Ipswich, while there have been a total of five goals over West Ham’s first two matches.

With City already boasting elite expected metrics and showing imperious form in their wins over Chelsea and Ipswich, we cannot look past a City win in this match. Unfortunately, there is no value backing the champions straight up, given how heavily they are favoured.

That’s why we are combining a City win with over 2.5 total goals. If we’re backing BTTS, it makes sense to go with over 2.5 in a separate wager. West Ham, after all, have conceded the fifth-most expected goals so far, so City could hit the over here on their own.

West Ham vs Manchester City Bet 2: Manchester City to win and over 2.5 total goals @ 1.83 with Betway.

Haaland Continues Strong Start

A summer of rest and recuperation appears to have been perfect for Erling Haaland. While many others were playing in the Euros, Copa America, or Olympics, Haaland had no such commitments.

He has returned to Premier League action in typically impressive form, scoring four over the first two matches. Haaland already leads the Premier League in expected goals. Rodrigo Muniz is the only player with more shots inside the penalty area (eight to Haaland’s seven).

Again, the odds are short, but we are going to keep riding with Haaland. Bettors will inevitably consider taking the Norwegian to score multiple goals or backing him to be the first goalscorer. There’s certainly value here with how Haaland has started the 2024-25 campaign.

West Ham vs Manchester City Bet 3: Erling Haaland to score anytime @ 1.90 with Betway.