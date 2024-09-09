Rwanda vs Nigeria Predictions: Wasps stingless at home

Our Rwanda vs Nigeria predictions and tips as the two sides face off in this Africa World Cup qualifier clash, this Tuesday at 3 PM.

+

Rwanda vs Nigeria Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Rwanda vs Nigeria

Nigeria Victory with odds of @ 1.73 on 1xBet, equating to a 62% chance of both teams sharing the points.

Victor Osimhen anytime scorer with odds of @ 2.60 on 1xBet, indicating a 38% chance of the hosts not losing.

Both teams to score no with odds of @ 1.577 on 1xBet, representing a 69% chance for at least one side failing to find the net.

Nigeria should be expected to win against Rwanda by a scoreline of 0-2.

Learn more about the 1xbet welcome offer

Don’t have a 10bet account yet? Check our 1xbet registration guide

Find out more about Ghana’s best betting sites

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Rwanda takes on Nigeria in the second round of African World Cup qualifying with the hosts looking for their first victory.

Rwanda fought back bravely to collect a point on the road against Libya thanks to Innocent Nshuti’s second half strike. Libya hadn’t lost any of their last seven matches, and Rwanda would have been delighted to leave with a valuable point.

Nigeria, on the other hand, had the perfect start to their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Benin.

The last time the Eagles faced Benin they fell to a shock 2-1 defeat. However, a much more professional performance this time round would have pleased their fanbase.

Goals in both halves from Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman and one from Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen secured the three points as Benin were brushed aside.

Benin came out fighting in the second half, but Nigeria’s quality shone through on the night and they’ll be in a confident mood heading to Rwanda.

The transfer window may have closed but the links and rumours remain. Stay up to speed with GOAL’s live blog.

Probable Lineups for Rwanda vs Nigeria

The probable lineup for Rwanda in the "system of play."

Ntwari; Niyomugabo, Manzi, Mutsinzi, Omborenga, Rubanguka, Bizimana, Mugisha, Muhire, Kwizera, Nshuti

The probable lineup for Nigeria in the "system of play."

Nwabali; Bassey, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Onyemaechi, Iwobi, Ndidi, Aina, Lookman, Chukwueze, Boniface

Eagles to claim all three points

The Super Eagles began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a fantastic 3-0 victory over Benin. Both key strikers were on the scoresheet as they kept their opponents at an arm’s length throughout the 90 minutes.

With a team full of superstars plying their trade in Europe, it’s not always that simple when they return to Africa for these competitive fixtures, but the team looked in good order and they’ll want to dominate this group.

Rwanda fought back bravely against Libya in round one, but this is an entirely different test. Keeping the likes of Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi quiet for 90 minutes will be a difficult challenge - and this is where they may fall short.

Rwanda vs Nigeria Bet 1: Nigeria Victory @ 1.73 on 1xBet

Galatasaray’s new man to score

Victor Osimhen’s transfer saga finally ended when he signed on loan for Galatasaray at the bitter end of the deadline.

With his club career ironed out, the 25-year-old striker returned to doing what he does best: scoring goals.

The forward only had 20 minutes to shine for Nigeria but he scored their important second goal to help secure all three points.

Osimhen found space inside the box and guided an acrobatic attempt into the bottom corner. Give him half a chance, and the striker will punish you.

Whether he starts or not, Osimhen will create chances and is one of the deadliest strikers on the planet.

Rwanda vs Nigeria Bet 2: Victor Osimhen Anytime Scorer @ 2.60 on 1xBet

Professional job from the visitors

Although Rwanda were able to score against Libya, this is a completely different test - and one that is much more difficult.

Nigeria’s performance against Benin was very impressive. Not just for their three goals, but the way they set up defensively. They restricted Benin to long range attempts or half chances throughout the 90 minutes and they are more than capable of doing the same against Rwanda.

As we have already mentioned, Nigeria have a side full of players plying their trade in Europe, whereas Rwanda don’t. The gulf in class will be too much and Nigeria can keep a clean sheet on their travels.

Rwanda vs Nigeria Bet 3: Both Teams to Score No @ 1.577 on 1xBet