PSG vs Bayern Munich predictions: Value on the visitors to secure win

PSG and Bayern risk losing their perfect winning records when they meet on Tuesday night. Who will make the first mistake at the Parc des Princes?

Best bets for PSG vs Bayern Munich

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – PSG 1-2 Bayern Munich

Goalscorers prediction – PSG: Ramos – Bayern Munich: Kane, Diaz

PSG and Bayern Munich are currently two of Europe’s most formidable sides. They will face off to secure top spot in the 2025/26 UCL League Phase on Tuesday evening.

Luis Enrique’s PSG are currently two points ahead at the top of Ligue 1 with one defeat in 11 games. They’ve also won their first three UCL games of the season. However, injuries have begun to take their toll on Enrique’s attacking options.

Ousmane Dembele suffered a minor hamstring issue in their win over Nice on Saturday. Therefore, it is uncertain whether he’ll play in Tuesday’s game. With Desire Doue still sidelined, Enrique will have no choice but to field the likes of Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Bayern could not have made a better start to their season, having won every competitive game this campaign. They’ve won all nine Bundesliga games, as well as all three of their Champions League games.

The German powerhouses also had the luxury of resting top scorer, Harry Kane, for their 3-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. This decision was made with Tuesday’s game firmly in mind.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Bayern Munich

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier; Mendes, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia, Barcola

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer; Laimer, Guerreiro, Tah, Upamecano, Pavlovic, Kimmich, Olise, Diaz, Karl, Kane

Bayern set to field a more stable side

Although both sides have started the season superbly, Bayern may have a better chance of winning this match. PSG’s current injury issues surrounding Doue and Dembele mean that Enrique is having to frequently change up his attacking options.

There are signs that the strain is taking its toll on the side. They were held to a 1-1 draw in Lorient last Wednesday. Meanwhile, they scored a winning goal in the 95th minute at home against Nice, which helped them avoid a difficult situation on Saturday.

Given Bayern Munich’s perfect record and the fact that Kane has been rested this weekend, the visitors are more likely to win this match. However, taking them in the Draw No Bet market may be a good idea as well. This option voids the stake if PSG hold them to a draw.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Bet 1: Bayern Munich (Draw No Bet) at odds of 1.97 with Betway

Backing Kane to score his sixth UCL goal of the season

Harry Kane was kept out of the Bundesliga spotlight on Saturday, as Nicolas Jackson started for Bayern against Bayer Leverkusen. This means Kane is now very eager and impatient to play at the Parc des Princes.

At a strike rate of 166% Kane has already scored five goals in three UCL appearances so far this season. The betting markets indicate that he has a 55.56% chance of scoring anytime against PSG.

His current 25/26 UCL strike rate and 133% Ligue 1 strike rate are far higher than they were. Therefore, this might be the value bet of our trio of PSG vs Bayern Munich predictions.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Bet 2: Harry Kane Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 1.91 with Betway

Three goals or fewer expected in Paris

The betting markets are anticipating a serious goalfest on Tuesday night. It’s not surprising, as the two teams have scored 25 goals in six UCL games so far, until their defensive records are taken into account as well.

Bayern have conceded only twice, and PSG have conceded only three goals in their three UCL League Phase victories. Given this and the injuries to Dembele and Doue, Enrique will not have his side’s full attacking strength at his disposal.

Given the strong start of both sides in this UCL League Phase, a draw wouldn’t be a disappointment for either team. Therefore, it might be worth backing Under 3.5 goals at a probability of 52.63%. That’s because both sides would likely be content with avoiding defeat here rather than trying extremely hard to secure all three points.