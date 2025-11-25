Olympiacos vs Real Madrid predictions: Bellingham to strike again

Our betting expert expects an open game to produce goals for each team, with Ayoub El Kaabi and Jude Bellingham among the scorers.

Best bets for Olympiacos vs Real Madrid

Both teams to score - Yes at odds of 1.68 on 1xBet

Ayoub El Kaabi to score anytime at odds of 3.50 on 1xBet

Jude Bellingham to score anytime at odds of 3.50 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Olympiacos 1-2 Real Madrid

Goalscorers prediction - Olympiacos: Ayoub El Kaabi - Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe

Despite favourable home fixtures against Pafos and PSV, Olympiacos have struggled to make an impact in this competition. They only managed to draw those games despite being dominant in periods.

Away defeats to Arsenal and Barcelona leave them outside the top 24. The Greeks have won their last two domestic fixtures, but they need to pull of a serious upset on Wednesday.

They might be catching Real Madrid at an opportune time. Xabi Alonso’s side have gone three matches without a win in all competitions.

Their latest result was a 2-2 draw at Elche on Sunday, while their last Champions League game ended in a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool. However, Los Blancos remain in a strong position in Europe, having already secured nine points.

Probable lineups for Olympiacos vs Real Madrid

Olympiacos expected lineup: Tzolakis, Rodinei, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega, Mouzakitis, García, Martins, Chiquinho, Podence, El Kaabi

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Carreras, Huijsen, Asencio, Valverde, Camavinga, Guler, Vinicius, Bellingham, Brahim, Mbappe

Both teams to strike in Piraeus

Olympiacos know that they cannot settle for a draw in this match. They are going to need to start winning matches if they’re to stand any chance of progressing. That should ensure plenty of attacking intent from the hosts, which may lead to a more open contest.

Their last two Champions League fixtures have seen both teams score. Four of their last six matches in all competitions have done likewise.

Olympiacos boss Jose Luis Mendilibar is certainly no stranger to this opposition. His Eibar side once famously stunned Real Madrid 3-0 in La Liga. In six of his last nine meetings with the Spanish giants, Mendilibar’s teams have at least got on the scoresheet.

His direct approach should ensure a difficult night for the visiting defence. However, Olympiacos have conceded nine times across their last three European fixtures. Backing both teams to score appears to offer value.

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Both teams to score - Yes at odds of 1.68 on 1xBet

El Kaabi to trouble Madrid defence

The home side’s main attacking threat is El Kaabi. The Moroccan is sure to lead the line, and he has frequently made his mark against the stronger European teams.

El Kaabi was pivotal to Olympiacos’ stunning 2023/24 Conference League triumph. He scored five goals against Aston Villa in their semi-final tie. He also scored a penalty, having had a header ruled out, against Barcelona earlier in this campaign.

Real Madrid could be especially vulnerable to his pace and physicality in this game. That’s because the visitors are likely to be missing centre-backs Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger to injuries.

Militao has been a major loss for Los Blancos recently. They’ve allowed at least 1.2 xG in each of their last three matches. That will encourage El Kaabi, who is a good choice for an anytime goalscorer.

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Ayoub El Kaabi to score anytime at odds of 3.50 on 1xBet

Bellingham on the goal trail again

Kylian Mbappe has largely been Real Madrid’s main attacking threat this season. However, his form has dipped slightly in recent weeks. That suggests there may be more value in backing another visiting player to score in this game.

Jude Bellingham is the most clear candidate. Alonso has spoken about the need for the Englishman to cover less ground and spend more time in dangerous areas. That has contributed to his increased goal threat.

The 22-year-old scored and assisted as Los Blancos twice fought back to level their clash with Elche at the weekend. He hit the target on three occasions in that game. Bellingham has also registered at least one shot on target in each of his last nine Real Madrid appearances.

He has scored in four of his last six matches for the Spanish giants. Backing Bellingham to score anytime with an implied probability of 34.5% seems to offer value here.