Manchester City vs Sunderland predictions: Avoiding Black Cats’ curse

Our betting expert expects Manchester City to win the game. However, they should struggle against a very well-organised Sunderland.

+

Best bets for Manchester City vs Sunderland

Overs/unders - over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.48 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Phil Foden at odds of 2.41 on Betway

1x2 - Manchester City at odds 1.26 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Sunderland

Manchester City 3-1 Sunderland Goalscorers prediction: Manchester City: Erling Haaland x2, Phil Foden, Sunderland: Wilson Isidor

Manchester City have had to fight hard for the three points in consecutive matches. Last weekend, a stoppage-time goal secured a 3-2 home win over newly-promoted Leeds. During the week, they ran out 5-4 victors away to Fulham in a goal-packed encounter.

The important thing is that they got the job done. Now, City remain the closest challengers to Arsenal as they trail by five points. Keeping pressure on the Gunners will be key for Pep Guardiola’s men to keep their title hopes alive.

The Cityzens are searching for their fifth league crown in six years and their ninth Premier League title overall. While scraping results like these isn’t typical under Guardiola, it’s enough to remind Arsenal they’re still in the hunt.

However, Sunderland won’t make things easy. The newly-promoted team have proven to be worthy opponents in the league this term. Their results have placed them sixth in the standings, surprisingly just five points behind Saturday’s hosts.

The Black Cats have already beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and taken a point off Arsenal at the Stadium of Light. Regis Le Bris’ men shared the spoils with Liverpool at Anfield in midweek, almost snatching a late win.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Sunderland

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Reijnders, Nico, Siva, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Sunderland expected lineup: Roefs, Huma, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Mandava, Talbi, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee, Isidor

Goals galore expected at the Etihad

Manchester City’s goal machine, Erling Haaland, is having one of his memorable seasons again. The Norwegian has scored 15 league goals, accounting for 47% of the club’s total this term. City are unsurprisingly the top scorers in the division with 32 goals, five more than their nearest rivals.

Guardiola's troops have netted 19 goals in seven home games, averaging 2.71 goals per match. Across all Etihad fixtures this season, their average goals for and against stands at 3.57 goals per game.

With City conceding four during the week, the visitors will get chances to score against the hosts. Sunderland had just 32% possession against Liverpool, but they took nine shots, six of which were on target.

The hosts scored at least twice in each of their last six home league fixtures. Their previous five games in this competition produced more than two goals at any venue. Two of Sunderland’s last four games ended with more than two goals on the scoreboard (50%).

Manchester City vs Sunderland Betting Tip 1: Overs/unders - over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.48 on Betway

Foden emerges as City’s next threat

Chances that Haaland will find the back of the net are high, which is why leaning towards another player is best in terms of value. Phil Foden has regained top form for City this season.

The Englishman is just behind Haaland in terms of league goals for City this term with five goals. Foden enters this match on the back of consecutive man-of-the-match performances. He scored a brace against Fulham on Wednesday night.

Foden has scored four goals in his last two Premier League appearances. This makes him a strong contender to get success against Sunderland.

Manchester City vs Sunderland Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Phil Foden at odds of 2.41 on Betway

Away day struggles

City are now on a run of two wins on the bounce. They’ve lost just one of the seven league matches they’ve hosted and won the remaining six. Turning them over is never easy, especially when they’re at the Etihad Stadium.

The Black Cats have only managed two victories from their seven road trips in the Premier League. This shows they are not as threatening away from home. Furthermore, Le Bris’ side have only won one of their previous five outings.

The last nine meetings between the clubs produced eight victories for City and a draw. Seven of those wins were consecutive, and there’s a high possibility for the hosts to make it eight in a row this weekend.

Four of Sunderland’s last five games produced goals at both ends. Meanwhile, three of City’s last four outings ended the same way. Of their previous nine clashes, seven saw both teams score at least once.