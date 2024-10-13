Italy vs Israel Predictions: No Mistakes from The Azzurri

Our football predictions expert reveals his top predictions for Italy vs Israel ahead of their Nations League game on Monday at 8:45 pm.

+

Italy vs Israel Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Italy vs Israel

Italy Victory and Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.70 on Betway , equating to a 60% chance of the Azzurri winning a high-scoring game.

, equating to a 60% chance of the Azzurri winning a high-scoring game. HF/FT Italy victory with odds of @ 1.45 on Betway , indicating a 61% chance of Italy winning the first half and the match.

, indicating a 61% chance of Italy winning the first half and the match. Italy to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 with odds of @3.20 on Betway, representing a 42% chance for the hosts to win with any of these scorelines.

Italy should be expected to win against Israel by a scoreline of 3-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As Italy prepare to face Israel in Udine on Monday, the stakes couldn't be higher for the Azzurri, who want to maintain top spot in the UEFA Nations League A, Group 2.

For the visiting Israelis, the match poses a tough challenge, particularly given their recent run of defeats against top-tier European sides.

Heading into match day four, Italy will draw both confidence and lessons from their recent 2-2 draw against Belgium. The encounter exemplified how a potential comfortable home victory transformed into a challenging test of resilience.

Israel sit bottom of the group, with no points, and their recent 4-1 defeat to a Kylian Mbappé-less France highlighted the struggles Ran Ben Shimon's men have been facing against high-calibre teams.

Probable Lineups for Italy vs Israel

The probable lineup for Italy in the "system of play."

Donnarumma; Gatti, Buongiorno, Calafiori; Bellanova, Frattesi, Fagioli, Tonali, Udogie; Raspadori, Retegui.

The probable lineup for Israel in the "system of play."

Gerafi; Feingold, Nachmias, Shlomo, Leidner; Kanikovski, Abu Fani; Abada, Peretz, Gloukh; Baribo.

Learning from setbacks

On Thursday, goals from Andrea Cambiaso (the first Italy have scored in the opening minute of play since 2013), and Mateo Retegui had given Italy a commanding 2-0 lead, showcasing their offensive options under Luciano Spalletti's guidance.

However, the Italian campaign took a dramatic turn when Lorenzo Pellegrini was handed a straight red card, forcing the Azzurri to play with ten men for the remainder of the match.

Belgium capitalised on Italy's numerical disadvantage, scoring twice to deny the Italians all three points. This was a disappointing result, considering it was Italy who drew a home match by a leading position of two goals for the first time since 1978.

While the point allowed Italy to stay at the top of the group, it highlighted the importance of discipline and psychological fortitude, which Spalletti will undoubtedly emphasise ahead of the clash with Israel.

Even with Pellegrini absent due to suspension, Italy remain robust, with players like Samuele Ricci stepping into leadership roles on the field.

Furthermore, emerging talents such as Pisilli are adding depth to the roster, offering Spalletti more options in midfield creativity and control.

Italy vs Israel Bet 1: Italy Victory and Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.70 with Betway

An evident gulf in quality

After conceding nine goals in their last three games and losing five of their past six matches across all competitions, the visitors are in desperate need of defensive stability.

Israel's key player absences—most notably captain Eli Dasa and forward Dor Turgeman due to injury—further compound their issues. The absence of Manor Solomon, who remains in England recuperating from a hamstring problem, adds to their woes.

Though Israel exhibited commendable resilience in parts of their encounter with France, managing to equalise before succumbing to pressure, they will have to significantly elevate their performance against Italy.

Manager Ben Shimon has openly backed his team, stressing the importance of gaining experience from facing top opponents, but the onus is now on transforming these experiences into tangible results.

Italy vs Israel Bet 2: HF/FT Italy victory @ 1.45 with Betway

A fairytale in the making

Italy's approach will likely emphasise high-press possession and incisive attacking runs, aiming to exploit the gaps in Israel's backline with the interplay between their wing-backs and attackers that led to both goals against Belgium.

Retegui, who scored the eighth goal of his campaign on Thursday, will again be crucial in Italy's attempts to unlock the Israeli defence.

However, it is likely that Spalletti will also give a chance to Daniel Maldini, Paolo's son. Italy’s coach appreciates Maldini's flair, spatial awareness and skill in breaking through defences.

Monza's attacking midfielder has recorded five goals and two assists in 19 games. Although he’s not an automatic starter, he will probably feature on Monday. Coincidentally, Daniel might make his senior international debut in the same stadium where his father debuted with AC Milan in 1985.

What a story it would be if he were to mark the occasion with a goal or an assist.

While Italy are expected to dominate, their attacking lineup suggests that the match will not be short of goals, making the over 2.5 goals market an attractive prospect for bettors.