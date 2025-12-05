Inter Miami vs Vancouver predictions: Goals galore in the final

Inter Miami shower their best form when they dominated New York City in their Eastern Conference Final. Can they do the same to the Whitecaps?

+

Best bets for Inter Miami vs Vancouver

Inter Miami -1 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.20 with 1xBet

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.03 with 1xBet

Tadeo Allende Anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.50 with 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Inter Miami 3-1 Vancouver

Goalscorers prediction – Inter Miami: Messi x2, Allende – Vancouver: Muller

Javier Mascherano’s Inter Miami side have had a much easier path to this year’s MLS Cup Final compared to Vancouver. They dominated New York City 5-1 in their Eastern Conference final, with Tadeo Allende scoring three goals. He is one of the key players in a side built around the legendary Lionel Messi.

Prior to this, they defeated Cincinnati FC 4-0 at their own stadium. They also secured a 4-0 victory in their decisive best-of-three series with Nashville. Mascherano is likely to use the same team for the final, favouring Allende over veteran forward Luis Suarez.

Meanwhile, the Whitecaps’ journey to the MLS Cup Final has been difficult. They eventually secured a comfortable victory in the Western Conference Final over San Diego after a player on the opposing team was sent off. However, their previous rounds were very challenging.

Vancouver relied on penalty kicks to defeat Los Angeles in the semi-final stage. They also had to rely on penalties to beat Dallas after their deciding best-of-three series ended in a tie. However, the Whitecaps score frequently, as they have an average of two goals scored per game over their last five matches.

Probable lineups for Inter Miami vs Vancouver

Inter Miami expected lineup: Rios Novo, Alba, Weigandt, Falcon, Allen, Busquets, de Paul, Rodriguez, Silvetti, Allende, Messi

Vancouver Whitecaps expected lineup: Takaoka; Johnson, Ocampo, Laborda, Priso, Cubas, Berhalter, Sabbi, Ahmed, Muller, White

Herons’ easier run to the MLS Cup Final provides an advantage

Since the Herons defeated New York City with ease in their last game, Mascherano’s men are likely to clinch the MLS title on Saturday. Inter Miami scored 81 goals in the regular season, while Vancouver netted 66 goals.

The teams have met only once before in the MLS, with the Herons winning 2-1 in Vancouver back in May 2024.

Home advantage will be another important factor here. The Whitecaps must travel to Fort Lauderdale for the final. In the MLS, teams often perform poorly in away games because of the long travel distances.

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Bet 1: Inter Miami -1 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.20 with 1xBet

Goals still expected to flow this weekend

The MLS is considered to be one of the highest-scoring domestic leagues in the world. These two teams score even more than the league average. While the average MLS game featured 3.01 goals per game this season, games involving the Herons and the Whitecaps averaged 3.56 goals.

Additionally, four of the last five Inter Miami games have featured four or more goals. Meanwhile, three of the last five Vancouver Whitecaps games have also seen four or more goals scored.

Given these statistics, Over 3.5 goals is the clear value bet from our trio of Inter Miami vs Vancouver predictions this weekend at a probability of just 50%

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.03 with 1xBet

Backing Allende to maintain his top form

While the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets receive the most attention at Inter Miami, there’s another important player in the final third. Tadeo Allende has been one of the best loan signings of the MLS campaign, having scored 19 goals in 36 MLS appearances since joining from Celta Vigo.

Allende took time to become a regular in the Herons’ starting lineup, with Luis Suarez preferred at the start of the season. However, the Uruguayan’s injury issues handed Allende a chance to shine, and he’s taken it with both hands.

The 26-year-old scored a hat-trick against New York City, so backing him to score once in Saturday’s final at a probability of only 37.04% is a solid play.