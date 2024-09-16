How to Bet on the Turkish Süper Lig after Osimhen’s signing

The Turkish Süper Lig is one of the most unpredictable football leagues in Europe.

In fact, there have been four different champions in the past five seasons, and as the 2024/25 campaign unfolds, a major transfer has stirred excitement among fans and bettors alike. Galatasaray, the reigning champions, have secured a high-profile signing in Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian striker formerly of Napoli.

With Galatasaray’s acquisition of Osimhen and the strategic appointment of José Mourinho at Fenerbahçe, the landscape of the league has shifted, creating a fresh set of dynamics to consider.

Galatasaray has won back-to-back titles in Turkey. Victor Osimhen scored 76 goals in four seasons with Napoli. José Mourinho has won the league eight times in four different countries (Portugal, England, Italy, and Spain).

How to bet on Turkish Super Lig

Betting on the Turkish Süper Lig offers a range of markets that cater to different types of bettors.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you navigate these options.

With Galatasaray’s recent signing of Victor Osimhen, they are strong contenders to conquer an historical 25th league title.

Last season, the Lions made history by becoming the first side ever to surpass 100 points, securing the title with an impressive 33 victories from their 38 matches.

Their achievement was not without challenge, as Fenerbahçe came agonisingly close, finishing just one point behind with 99, the highest points total ever recorded by a team that did not win the league.

This summer, José Mourinho joined Fenerbahçe after his departure from Roma, bringing his trademark winning mentality to the club.

Betting on individual matches can also be highly lucrative, including options like betting on match outcomes (win, lose, or draw), the number of goals scored, and first goalscorers.

With Galatasaray’s recent strong home form, having won 19 out of their last 20 league matches, betting on them to win comfortably this Saturday against Rizespor could be a sensible choice.

Who are the biggest teams and players in the Turkish Super Lig?

The Turkish Süper Lig has become a magnet for big names, both on the field and the sidelines, making it one of the most exciting leagues in Europe.

This season, Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, and Besiktas stand out as the title contenders, each with star players and high-profile managers that have significantly elevated the league's appeal.

Galatasaray, the reigning champions, are aiming for another title with a squad bolstered by the loan signing of Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Osimhen, the most valuable player in the league, brings potent goal-scoring ability that Galatasaray hopes will reignite their campaign after a rocky start, with three defeats in their opening six games and the Champions League’s elimination at the hands of Young Boys.

Key players like Mauro Icardi, who has rediscovered his form with 56 goals in 79 appearances for the club, and former Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez add further quality to the squad.

Fenerbahçe, under the stewardship of José Mourinho, are Galatasaray's closest rivals.

Mourinho, who joined after winning a Conference League with Roma and taking the Giallorossi to the Europa League final (lost on penalties against Sevilla), has infused the team with his signature tactical discipline and winning mentality.

However they’ve also been knocked out of the Champions League, by Lille, and are currently top of the league having played one game more.

The club's squad features prominent names like Sofyan Amrabat and Allan Saint-Maximin, both expected to play pivotal roles in the title chase. Midfielder Fred, another Mourinho recruit, has found a new lease on life at Fenerbahçe, even scoring his first career hat-trick.

Besiktas, managed by Giovanni van Bronckhorst, remains a strong contender, having started the season with maximum points. In the summer, they signed Ciro Immobile, who scored 169 goals at Lazio, as well as Joao Mario and Rafa Silva from Benfica, both players with notable European experience.

Besiktas finished last season in sixth place, 46 points behind the champions, but won the national cup by beating Trabzonspor 3-2. Earlier in August, they sent a clear message by defeating Galatasaray 5-0 in the SuperCup, underscoring their ability to compete at the highest level.

Best outright markets in Turkish Süper Lig

As mentioned, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are the top contenders for the title. But perhaps surprisingly, on 10bet, Galatasaray is priced at 2.15, reflecting their strong squad and recent title-winning form. However, Fenerbahçe, with Mourinho at the helm, is slightly favoured at 1.95.

Despite their strong start to the season, Besiktas, who won the league in 2020/2021, are priced at 4.75, while the odds for Istanbul Basaksehir, winners of the 2019/2020 Süper Lig, to be crowned champions are very high (46.00).

Given the competitive nature of the league, the odds will change many times during the season, especially after big matches like the ‘Intercontinental Derby’, Fenerbahçe vs. Galatasaray, scheduled for Saturday, 21 September.

Best match betting markets in Turkish Süper Lig

10bet offers over 139 markets for each Turkish Süper Lig game, ranging from traditional bets like full-time, double chance, and the number of goals (over or under 2.5) to more sophisticated options such as clean sheets, Asian handicaps, and exact goals by both teams and players.

Galatasaray are strong favourites to win (odds of 1.23) at home against Rizespor, in a match where Victor Osimhen is poised to make his debut.

Fans hope he can replicate or surpass Didier Drogba's impact, as the Ivorian striker scored 20 goals during his time at the club despite joining at 35.

Osimhen has made no secret of the fact that Drogba was his role model growing up, and he hopes to score on his debut in Turkey, just as the former Chelsea striker did, five minutes after coming off the bench against Akhisarspor in February 2013, in a 2-1 win for the Istanbul club.

The odds for Osimhen to score (1.53) are low, but you could combine a goal for the Nigerian striker with a win for the home side to boost the odds up to 1.70.

However, Galatasaray's defence is far from impenetrable; they’re yet to keep a clean sheet this season and in 2023/2024, they’ve won to nil in only six of their 19 games played at the Ali Sami Yen. Therefore, betting on a Galatasaray victory and Over 3.5 goals, with odds of 2.15 on 10bet, might represent good value.

Fenerbahçe are also favourites (odds of 1.50) to get a win at the weekend when they take the short trip to Kasımpaşa.

On 10bet, you can combine a victory for José Mourinho’s men with Over 2.5 Goals in the Galatasaray game for a chance to double your stake (odds of 2.00 on 10bet).