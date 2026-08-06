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Super Lig
Super Lig Overview
Super Lig, fixtures & results
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Thursday 13 August
Friday 14 August
Saturday 15 August
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Alanyaspor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Amed Sportif
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Besiktas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Corum FK
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Erzurumspor FK
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
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