Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles

Super Lig

Super Lig Overview

Dusan Vlahovic

Besiktas president confirms pursuit of Man Utd target Vlahovic

Besiktas president Serdal Adali has officially confirmed that the Turkish giants are in active negotiations to sign Dusan Vlahovic following his departure from Juventus. The Serbian international, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, is currently a free agent and represents one of the most high-profile opportunities in the summer market.

TransfersD. Vlahovic
Salah Trabzonspor

Carragher slams Mo Salah over Trabzonspor move

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hit out at Mohamed Salah's decision to join Turkish side Trabzonspor, claiming the Egyptian icon is still far 'too good' to be playing in the Super Lig. The forward has ended months of speculation by agreeing to move to the Akyazi Arena following his emotional departure from Anfield as a free agent.

M. SalahTrabzonspor
Mohamed Salah

Salah agrees two-year contract with Trabzonspor

Mohamed Salah is finally set to return to the pitch after agreeing a two-year deal to join Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor. The Egyptian legend, who became a free agent following an emotional departure from Liverpool, had been the subject of intense speculation throughout the summer transfer window.

TransfersM. Salah
More
Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
Advertisement

Super Lig, fixtures & results

Thursday 13 August
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
Corum FK badge
Corum FK
COB
Friday 14 August
Kasimpasa badge
Kasimpasa
KAS
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
Konyaspor badge
Konyaspor
KSP
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
Genclerbirligi badge
Genclerbirligi
GEN
Fenerbahce badge
Fenerbahce
FB
Gaziantep FK badge
Gaziantep FK
GAZ
Alanyaspor badge
Alanyaspor
ALS
Saturday 15 August
Istanbul Basaksehir badge
Istanbul Basaksehir
IBS
Kocaelispor badge
Kocaelispor
KOB
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Alanyaspor crestAlanyaspor00000000
2Amed Sportif crestAmed Sportif00000000
3Besiktas crestBesiktas00000000
4Corum FK crestCorum FK00000000
5Erzurumspor FK crestErzurumspor FK00000000
More

Apostas em destaque

Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
See more betting articles