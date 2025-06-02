Germany vs Portugal predictions: Germans to reach Nations League final

A place in the Nations League final awaits, and we’ve got our Germany vs Portugal Predictions for their clash on Wednesday, June 4th.

Our betting expert expects a German victory against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in their Nations League battle.

Best Bets for Germany vs Portugal

We expect a 2-1 win for Germany over Portugal

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

It’s no surprise that Germany are the favourites in this semi-final because they host Portugal and have been unbeaten for almost a year. Julian Nagelsmann has significantly improved their team since he took over, and they’re scoring plenty of goals. Die Mannschaft haven’t lost a game in 90 minutes since November 2023.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese are somewhat inconsistent. They were beaten by Denmark in March, drew with Scotland late last year, and suffered a shocking loss to Georgia at the Euros a year ago. Therefore, they can definitely be vulnerable.

Probable Lineups for Germany vs Portugal

Germany Expected Lineup: Ter Stegen, Kimmich, Tah, Anton, Mittelstädt, Groß, Goretzka, Sané, Wirtz, Gnabry, Woltemade

Portugal Expected Lineup: Costa, Dalot, Dias, Inacio, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, B. Silva, Fernandes, Leão, Ronaldo.

Die Mannschaft’s impressive form

Germany have scored 23 goals in their last eight Nations League games and saw off Italy in the quarter-finals. Their Italian victory, which ended 5-4 on aggregate, extended their unbeaten run to eight matches and arguably have the easier last-four fixture. Portugal won’t be an easy opponent, but the hosts will be confident.

Of course, home advantage will help. Nagelsmann’s men have won five of their last seven in Germany and have beaten Portugal in each of their last five meetings. They have the upper hand in every aspect, even though Antonio Rüdiger, Jamal Musiala, and Kai Havertz are sidelined due to injury.

The last time the Portuguese won this match-up was in 2000, and they’ve never beaten the Germans in Germany. Therefore, Ronaldo and his teammates will face a difficult challenge in Munich.

Expect goals at both ends

Both teams have scored in nine of Germany’s last 14 matches and in all but two of Portugal’s most recent fixtures. In fact, only one team has been involved in more games that saw both teams score than the Portuguese in the current UNL, with Roberto Martinez’s side at 75%.

Although neither side have struggled to score goals lately, they haven’t been great at keeping them out, either. The visitors have only kept one clean sheet since the Euros, and Germany have conceded five in three games heading into this tie. That is why there is good reason to expect goals.

Unsurprisingly, the Germans are better at home. They've been involved in fewer home matches where both teams have scored, but they’re not impenetrable. There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 75% of Die Mannschaft’s UNL games, with only two seeing under two.

Portugal don’t get thumped

Martinez’s side aren’t the favourites. They could lose at the Allianz Arena, but they rarely suffer heavy defeats. They’ve only lost by more than one goal three times over the last five years - though one of them was against Germany at Euro 2020.

The hosts may not be at their best going forward, as they are missing attacking players, which could help Portugal. The Germans should still have enough to get the job done, though, even if it turns into a tight affair.

Three of Germany’s last four UNL victories came by a single-goal margin, and they’d happily accept that again if it secured a place in the final.