Denmark and Serbia are going head-to-head in Nations League A Group 4 on Sunday. Read below for our Denmark vs Serbia predictions and tips.

+

Denmark vs Serbia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Denmark vs Serbia

Match to be drawn with odds of @3.75 on Betway, equating to a 26.7% implied probability.

Under 2.5 total goals with odds of @2.05 on Betway, equating to a 48.9% implied probability.

Christian Eriksen to score anytime

Denmark and Serbia are predicted to draw 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Parken Stadium is the venue as Denmark face Serbia in UEFA Nations League A Group 4 on Sunday.

Caretaker manager Lars Knudsen takes charge of Denmark after Kasper Hjulmand departed following a disappointing Euros. Denmark made it to the round of 16 but didn’t win a match at the tournament.

Injuries and retirements have forced the Danes into a slightly different squad for this international break. They have finished second in their Nations League groups in the last two editions of the tournament and will fancy their chances of doing so again in a competitive Group 4.

Serbia earned promotion to League A after taking 13 points from six matches in the second tier last time around. Like Denmark, they are without some big names with Dusan Tadic retiring after the Euros and Aleksandar Mitrovic sidelined through injury.

Despite a group stage exit in Germany, Dragan Stojković has retained his position as the Eagles’ manager. This international break will be a real test of their depth given the number of core players unavailable.

Probable Lineups for Denmark vs Serbia

Denmark probable XI:

Schmeichel; Nelsson, Andersen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hojbjerg, Norgaard, Eriksen, Kristiansen; Poulsen, Dolberg.

Serbia probable XI:

Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Nedeljkovic, Maksimovic, Gruijic, Zivkovic; Samardzic, Jovic, Ratkov.

Spoils Shared in Copenhagen

After their goalless draw at the Euros, we are sitting on the fence again for Denmark and Serbia’s clash in Copenhagen. There might be 11 spots between the two sides in the world rankings, but they are well-matched on paper.

Both teams are without some important, established players. Simon Kjaer, Thomas Delaney, and Dusan Tadic have retired from their national team. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Sergi Milinkovic-Savic, Rasmus Hojlund, Andreas Christensen, and Joakim Maehle are among those unavailable for these fixtures.

These teams are both going to be figuring some stuff with so many key players missing. It could lead to a cagey affair – don’t be surprised if it ends goalless again.

Example: Denmark vs Serbia Bet 1: Match drawn @3.75 with Betway

Low-Scoring Match

Denmark had under 2.5 goals in all four of their matches at the Euros. Serbia saw a total of three goals across their three Euros matches. The goalless draw in the final round of group fixtures sets us up for another low-scoring contest.

Even with a pair of 4-1 wins mixed in, Serbia went under 2.5 total goals in half of their Nations League matches in 2022-23. Denmark also hit the under in half of their matches.

In what is poised to be a competitive Group 4, we expect a tight match in Copenhagen. A draw is a decent result for both sides, particularly if Switzerland fall to Spain in Geneva.

Example: Denmark vs Serbia Bet 2: Under 2.5 total goals @2.05 with Betway

Eriksen Scores 43rd Denmark Goal

With no Mitrovic, Vlahovic, or Hojlund, Christian Eriksen stands out as the best anytime goalscorer bet. We can’t trust Luka Jovic, given that he has one international goal since 2022 and has a very underwhelming club record since leaving Eintracht Frankfurt after the 2018-19 season.

Eriksen scored against Croatia in the 2022-23 Nations League and netted in three matches in the 2020-21 edition. He’s not the same goal threat he was earlier in his career, but he has the freedom to get forward when playing for Denmark.

Yussuf Poulsen and Kasper Dolberg have combined for 24 goals in 132 caps. Eriksen is much better value than either of them to score anytime – the Danes need the Manchester United man in the final third.

Example: Denmark vs Serbia Bet 3: Christian Eriksen to score anytime