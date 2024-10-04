Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Predictions: Reds to Keep Palace at Arm’s Length in Away Win

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Liverpool to Win & Over 1.5 Goals @1.70 with Betway , representing a 59.88% chance of the Reds beating Palace and the game featuring two or more goals.

, representing a 59.88% chance of the Reds beating Palace and the game featuring two or more goals. Luis Diaz Anytime Goalscorer @2.25 with Betway , representing a 42.19% chance of Diaz scoring at Selhurst Park.

, representing a 42.19% chance of Diaz scoring at Selhurst Park. Half With Most Goals (2nd Half) @2.00 with Betway, representing a 52.36% chance of the second half featuring more goals than the first one.

We expect Arne Slot’s Reds to pile on the misery for Palace with a 2-0 away win on Saturday lunchtime.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Liverpool travel to south London for a Saturday lunchtime clash with Crystal Palace, with the Reds one point clear at the top of the Premier League after the opening six games.

Hosts, Crystal Palace, are still winless this season, drawing three and losing three of their first six matches. They’ve only mustered five goals scored in those games, but they’ve conceded the fewest goals (9) in the bottom seven.

The Eagles have been criticised in recent weeks for their transfer policy this summer. Palace allowed several key players to depart Selhurst Park without suitably replacing them, leaving Oliver Glasner’s squad weaker than last season.

At the other end of the spectrum, Liverpool fans will be delighted with their start to the campaign. Five wins and one defeat leave the Reds at the Premier League summit, with Jurgen Klopp’s replacement, Arne Slot, winning over the fans with his more controlled, possession-based style.

Although the Reds may not have been as free-flowing going forward as they were under Klopp, they’ve developed an outstanding backbone. Liverpool have conceded just two goals in their opening games, while averaging two goals scored per game. However, Slot insists it’s too early to talk about the title race.

Probable Lineups for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

The probable lineup for Crystal Palace in 3-4-2-1:

Henderson; Lacroix, Richards, Guehi, Munoz, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Nketiah, Eze, Mateta

The probable lineup for Liverpool in 4-2-3-1:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Konate, van Dijk, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Jota

Liverpool to cement their place at the EPL summit

It’s very hard not to see the Reds getting another three points on the board this weekend. The last time Palace won at home to Liverpool in the league was in November 2014. More recently, Liverpool have won 2-1, 3-1 and even 7-0 at Palace.

Although Liverpool may not be as gung-ho as they were under Klopp, there’s still more than enough in this squad to score goals. That’s why we’re pairing an Over 1.5 Goals bet with a Liverpool win bet for extra value.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to Win & Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.70 with Betway

Diaz to continue his fine early season goalscoring form

Luis Diaz has scored five goals in six Premier League appearances so far this season. The Colombian international was slow to adapt to life at Anfield, but has built on a solid 2023/24 campaign by hitting the ground running in 2024/25.

The former Porto star is a constant threat with his pace and off-the-ball movement. His finishing has been extremely clinical so far this term. That’s why we’re backing the 27-year-old to get on the scoresheet once again this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Tip 2: Luis Diaz Anytime Goalscorer @2.25 with Betway

Expect more goals in the second 45

The more controlled nature of Arne Slot’s style of play means the Reds are less likely to come out of the blocks flying. They will be content with quietening a Selhurst Park crowd that’s notoriously partisan, sowing seeds of doubt in the Palace faithful.

That’s why we think the second half will feature more goals than the first and there may not be any goals in the first half at all. However, Liverpool’s possession-based style should see Palace tire in the second period, with the Reds running out comfortable winners.