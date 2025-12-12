Chelsea vs Everton predictions: A favoured fixture to bounce back

Our betting expert expects Chelsea to maintain their challenge for a top-four finish with yet another home victory against Everton.

Best bets for Chelsea vs Everton

1x2 - Chelsea at odds of 1.68 on Betway

BTTS - No at odds of 1.91 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Joao Pedro at odds of 2.65 on Betway

Discover all the details and eligibility requirements of the 1xBet welcome offer to kickstart your betting journey.

Don't have a 1xBet account yet? Consult our detailed, step-by-step 1xBet registration guide to create your profile quickly and hassle-free.

Find out more about the top-rated sports betting sites available in Ghana and compare their features to choose the platform that best suits your needs.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Everton

Chelsea 1-0 Everton Goalscorers prediction: Chelsea: Joao Pedro

Just a few weeks ago, Chelsea were considered as serious challengers for the Premier League title, especially after their draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. However, they’ve since registered poor results.

The Blues are going through a difficult period, having gone four games without a win. Enzo Maresca’s men lost a 1-0 lead against Atalanta during the week, eventually losing 2-1 in their Champions League fixture.

The West London side are fifth, six points behind second-placed Manchester City, ahead of this round of league games. Fortunately for them, they will play Everton to kick off the Premier League action this weekend. Chelsea usually performs well against this opponent.

Everton have seemingly recovered from their own bad run and have achieved some positive results. Consequently, the Toffees enter this matchday just a single point behind their hosts and will back themselves to secure a place in Europe.

David Moyes’ men comfortably won against Nottingham Forest 3-0 last week, securing their fourth win across their last six outings. However, their record at Stamford Bridge is not very inspiring.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Everton

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Fernandez, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Pedro

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, O’Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Grealish, Barry

History favours the home team

Although they are on a run of four games without a victory, Chelsea’s last win came against a formidable Barcelona side. They must rediscover that form before the busy Christmas schedule begins.

Playing at Stamford Bridge should help them, as they’ve won five of their last seven games there in all competitions. Additionally, Everton are one of Chelsea’s most favoured opponents in Premier League history.

The Blues are unbeaten against the Toffees at the Bridge in their last 30 league encounters, having won 17 of those games and drawn 13. That is the home side’s longest unbeaten home run against an opponent in the league. Chelsea emerged victorious in two of the last three meetings with the Merseysiders, dropping points only away from home.

Chelsea vs Everton Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Chelsea at odds of 1.68 on Betway

Low-scoring game expected

Chelsea have managed to score only 10 goals in their seven home league games this season. That’s an average of 1.43 goals per game at the Bridge, which is below the league average. However, they have kept a clean sheet in 47% of their games, which is significantly higher than the rest of the division (26%).

The Toffees also have a strong defensive record, keeping clean sheets in 40% of their games, which is also higher than the league average. Moyes’ charges kept clean sheets in four of their last five Premier League outings. This suggests that the home team will find it difficult to score many goals.

This fixture hasn’t typically featured goals at both ends. In their last four competitive games, at least one team failed to score in every match, regardless of the venue. Since the hosts have scored just three times in their last four games, they will struggle to break through the Everton defence easily.

Chelsea vs Everton Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No at odds of 1.91 on Betway

Pedro to lead the line

Joao Pedro has been excellent for Chelsea at times this season, although he has been inconsistent. He was not in the starting lineup last week, but due to an injury to Liam Delap, he is likely to play as the main striker again.

The Brazilian led the attack during the week and managed to score the first goal against Atalanta. It was his first in the Champions League, and he hopes to score more.

Pedro managed three shots against Atalanta in midweek and had the joint-most touches in the opponent’s penalty box with six. He also won 12 duels, the second most in the entire match. Therefore, he is ready to make a difference against Everton this weekend.

Chelsea vs Everton Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Joao Pedro at odds of 2.65 on Betway

+