Burnley vs Arsenal predictions: Best defense meets worst

Our betting expert expects Arsenal to breeze past the newly-promoted side and consolidate their position at the summit.

Best bets for Burnley vs Arsenal

1x2 & BTTS - Arsenal and no at odds of 1.78 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Viktor Gyokeres at odds of 2.06 on Betway

Overs/ unders - over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.80 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Burnley 0-5 Arsenal

Goalscorers Prediction - Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres x2, Bukayo Saka x2, Eberechi Eze

After nine games into the Premier League season, Burnley fans are likely excited that their team is 16th in the standings. The Clarets enter this gameweek five points above the relegation zone, which is good news for their supporters at Turf Moor.

They scored a late winning goal last weekend at Wolves to secure maximum points. However, it might be concerning that they allowed a 2-0 lead to slip. South African striker Lyle Foster ultimately scored the winning goal in the 95th minute of the game.

Although confidence should be high in the dressing room, facing league leaders could cause problems. Arsenal have been in formidable form lately, having defeated Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League.

While their performance wasn’t as strong over the weekend, they still won against a disciplined Crystal Palace side. Arsenal’s title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City lost their respective fixtures, giving the Gunners a four-point lead at the top.

Probable lineups for Burnley vs Arsenal

Burnley expected lineup: Dubravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Florentino, Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Fleming

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Eze, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

The Gunners to keep their opponents at bay

Mikel Arteta’s men have been more focused on controlling the opposition rather than overwhelming them with constant attacks. However, they can increase their intensity when needed. The worrying news for Burnley is that the Gunners scored five goals against another newly-promoted side, Leeds United.

Despite winning two consecutive matches, Scott Parker’s Clarets are highly unlikely to pose a challenge for their esteemed visitors this weekend. Both of Burnley’s recent wins were against teams that are below them in the standings. Their only other victory was against fellow newly promoted side Sunderland.

The visitors’ defence is incredible. They conceded only three goals in their first 13 games across all competitions this season. Additionally, they limited their opposition to a few or no shots on target. Since several Gunners players were rested during the week, the team is capable of scoring many goals here.

Burnley vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: 1x2 & BTTS - Arsenal and no at odds of 1.78 on Betway

A personal score to settle

After a short goal drought for club and country, Viktor Gyokeres finally got onto the scoresheet last week, scoring a brace to help his team win 4-0 in the Champions League.

Gyokeres has found the net three times in the Premier League this term, two of which came against another newly-promoted side, Leeds. He has already faced Burnley twice when he was in the Championship with Coventry.

Both of those ended in a 1-0 defeat for his team, so he may have a personal score to settle with the Clarets. If the Gunners are in the mood on Saturday, Gyokeres will likely get on the scoresheet.

Burnley vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Viktor Gyokeres at odds of 2.06 on Betway

Best defence against the third-worst in the league

The Gunners are expected to score many goals here. While they’re not the highest scorers in the division, they have shown that they can increase the pressure when needed. Scoring four against Atleti and five against Leeds suggests Arsenal are likely to find the net on Saturday.

The hosts lost five of their nine league games this term, including a 5-1 heavy defeat against Man City. The last meeting between these teams at Turf Moor saw the North Londoners score five unanswered goals in a routine triumph.

Arsenal have scored at least three goals in their last 10 head-to-heads against Burnley. Their neighbours also scored three goals against the Burnley defence, showing how weak their backline is. It’s worth noting that only West Ham (20) and Wolves (19) have conceded more than Burnley, who have conceded 17 goals this term.