Brazil vs Senegal predictions: Another potential shocker for Brazil

Our betting expert expects Senegal to give the Brazilians a tough time and cause an upset.

+

Best bets for Brazil vs Senegal

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.94 on Betway

Double chance - Senegal/ Draw at odds of 2.60 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Sadio Mane at odds of 5.20 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Brazil 1-2 Senegal

Goalscorers prediction: Brazil: Vinicius Jr, Senegal: Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye

Both teams have secured their World Cup spots, so they can now concentrate on tournament preparations. Brazil have used the Emirates Stadium in London as their “home away from home” since 2019.

The Selecao have a decent record at Arsenal’s home ground, having won seven of their eight fixtures here. Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be keen to make it eight wins from nine this weekend. However, they have delivered some shocking results recently.

The coach is likely to explore different options with his team, hoping to find the perfect combinations for next year’s tournament. The same can be said for Senegal, who punched their ticket to North America during the previous international break.

Coach Pape Thiaw now has the freedom to adjust his squad and tactics to determine what route to take at the World Cup. He’s called up 20-year-old central defender Mamadou Sarr and 17-year-old winger Ibrahim Mbaye for the next pair of friendlies.

That signals his intent to integrate debutants and try different combinations during these matches. With nothing on the line, it could go either way. We could witness a tepid, disjointed performance or watch players eager to impress their coaches and entertain the fans.

Probable lineups for Brazil vs Senegal

Brazil expected lineup: Souza, P. Henrique, Bruno, Magalhaes, C. Henrique, Casemiro, Guimaraes, L. Henrique, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison

Senegal expected lineup: Diaw, Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf, I. Gueye, P. Gueye, I. Ndiaye, Jackson, Sarr, Mane

A potential for goals at both ends

Brazil’s last outing delivered a surprise result. The five-time world champions lost 3-2 to Japan. Conceding three goals is something you don’t usually associate with a side coached by Carlo Ancelotti.

However, the result showed that there are some weaknesses for the opposition to exploit. Before shipping three goals, the Samba Kings had registered three clean sheets across four matches. Meanwhile, Senegal have been quite potent in front of goal.

The Lions of Teranga netted 12 goals in their last three games, all of which were World Cup qualifiers. The West African side breezed through those competitive fixtures, suggesting they have enough firepower to trouble the Brazilians.

Both head-to-heads produced goals at both ends, and since it’s another friendly encounter, the same is expected on Saturday.

Brazil vs Senegal Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.94 on Betway

Another shock for the Selecao

Ancelotti’s men are the overwhelming favourites for the win here, as is the case with most nations they face. However, the South Americans have now lost two of their last three outings, including a World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.

Japan had the honour of beating the Selecao in the previous international break, which will encourage Diaw’s charges. Senegal have been in sensational form. They remain unbeaten in their last 10 matches within regulation time (7 wins, 3 draws).

Additionally, the African side hold a unique record with Norway, having never been beaten by Brazil. They’ve faced each other twice, with the Teranga Lions winning one and drawing the other.

Their most recent head-to-head occurred in 2023, when Senegal walked away with a 4-2 win in Lisbon. Playing in London, away from the familiar Brazilian home atmosphere, could open the door to another surprise result.

Brazil vs Senegal Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Senegal/ Draw at odds of 2.60 on Betway

A thorn in the Brazilians’ side

This fixture has the potential to deliver goals from several key players. However, Senegal’s hopes of a win rest on Sadio Mane. His club form hasn’t been great, as he hasn’t scored in his last seven consecutive matches for Al Nassr.

However, he netted three goals in two games during the previous international break and he consistently performs for his country. In World Cup qualifying, Mane scored five goals in eight games.

It’s worth noting that Mane netted a brace when these nations last met in that 4-2 triumph for the Africans. As a result, the former Liverpool man could once again trouble Brazil.