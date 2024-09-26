Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Predictions: BVB Rightly Favoured

Signal Iduna Park is the venue for Dortmund and Bochum’s Bundesliga clash on Friday. Read here for our Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum predictions.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum

Over 1.5 first half goals with odds of @1.92 on BetWinner, equating to a 52.4% implied probability.

Serhou Guirassy to score anytime with odds of @1.615 on BetWinner, indicating a 54.5% implied probability.

Borussia Dortmund to win 3-1 with odds of @8.50 on BetWinner, representing a 12.5% implied probability.

Borussia Dortmund are predicted to beat Bochum 3-1 on Friday night.

New to BetWinner? Learn all about the Betwinner Bonus Code

Haven't joined Betwinner yet? Explore our comprehensive Betwinner registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Ghana.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Signal Iduna Park is the venue for Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum in the Bundesliga on Friday night.

After a brutal 5-1 loss away to Stuttgart, Dortmund are strong betting favourites for their home match against Bochum. It was the Black and Yellows’ first loss of the campaign, following comfortable wins over Heidenheim and Club Brugge.

Nuri Sahin’s side have posted subpar underlying numbers so far this season. They have failed to beat Bochum in two of the last three meetings.

One point from four matches leaves Bochum in 16th. A draw with Holstein Kiel last time out meant they avoided dropping to the foot of the table thanks to a superior goal difference.

Defeats to RB Leipzig, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Freiburg were hardly surprising, but it shows how much of a battle Bochum are set for this season as they aim to avoid relegation. A penalty shootout win over Fortuna Dusseldorf in the relegation playoff was all that kept Bochum in the topflight last season.

Probable Lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum

Borussia Dortmund probable XI:

Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Sule, Schlotterbeck; Nmecha, Can; Malen, Brandt, Sabitzer; Guirassy.

Bochum probable XI:

Drewes; Passlack, Medic, Masovic, Wittek; Wit, Sissoko, Bero; Daschner; Hofmann, Boadu.

Fast start from embarrassed Dortmund

Dortmund were 2-1 down to Stuttgart at half-time last weekend. Bochum had a 2-1 lead over Holstein Kiel at the interval. Dortmund had a 3-1 lead over Heidenheim at half-time a few weeks ago, and we can see this match following a similar pattern, with the hosts overpowering the visitors.

Expect a fast start from Dortmund. They will be desperate to bounce back from their embarrassing defeat in Stuttgart. Bochum’s 9.6 expected goals against so far is comfortably the highest in the Bundesliga.

With Celtic coming up in the Champions League next week, Dortmund hope to have this wrapped up by half-time.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Bet 1: Over 1.5 first half goals @ 1.91 with BetWinner

Keep rolling with Guirassy

Serhou Guirassy has scored in consecutive matches after getting his first Dortmund goal off the bench against Club Brugge. The former Stuttgart man has taken six shots for 1.22 expected goals across his two Bundesliga appearances.

Second only to Harry Kane in the race for the Kicker-Torjägerkanone last season, Guirassy is a proven finisher in the Bundesliga. He scored a brace when Stuttgart hosted Bochum last season, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a similar performance on Friday.

Bettors can get Guirassy to score two or more goals at 5.50 with 10bet. The Guinean is 15.00 for a hat-trick.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Bet 2: Serhou Guirassy to score @ 1.615 with BetWinner

Routine home win

Bochum have by far the worst expected goal difference in the Bundesliga. They were beaten 3-1 in this fixture in January, and we predict the same outcome when the sides meet under the lights on Friday.

There is a huge gap in the quality of these two squads. Bochum have already suffered defeats to Leipzig, Gladbach, and Freiburg, and it’s hard to see them even being competitive in front of a boisterous Dortmund crowd here.

Nuri Sahin’s side have the attacking firepower to blow teams away. They have had two comfortable wins since the international break – back them to make that three at 8.00.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Bet 3: Borussia Dortmund to win 3-1 @ 8.50 with BetWinner