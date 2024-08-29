BetWinner App – Mobile Review August 2024 | Ghana

The BetWinner App is available for use on Android and iOS devices.

The BetWinner app is a mobile application that allows punters to place bets on games wherever they are. Unfortunately, it isn’t available on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store but can be downloaded from the website by following simple steps.

Here’s a table detailing the requirements for each operating system:

Specifications Android/APK iOS RAM 7.1 MB 8 MB Version Android version 5.0 or higher. iOS version 17 or higher Size 192 MB 190 MB Compatible Devices Any Android device with Android version 5.0 or higher. All iOS devices with iOS version 17 or higher.

How to Download BetWinner Android Apk/App?

Downloading the Android version of the app is is quick and easy. The process should be complete within minutes when the following steps are followed to a T:

Log on to the dedicated website for the app and tap on the bright yellow tab at the top of the page.

A message will pop up warning you about downloading from unverified sources; tap on the “Download anyway” option.

Wait for some seconds as the device downloads the BetWinner apk. Install the app by tapping on the “Install” option when the Install pop appears. Tap the “Open” option to access the platform. Go ahead and register by providing personal details.

Following these steps, you should successfully install the app on your device. Alternatively, punters can head to the mobile site and tap on the “Betwinner Mobile Application” tab. Punters should note that some settings on their devices might block the Betwinner app download process.

To bypass this blockade, navigate to the device's “Settings” menu and tap the “Allow to download from unknown sources” button. This should give your device the leeway to download the app.

What Are the BetWinner Android System Requirements?

For Android users to access the platform, they’ll need an Android version 5.0+, 192 MB of disk space, and 7.1 MB of RAM. Fortunately for Ghanaians, most modern Android devices imported into the country have better specs, so they are good to go.

Specifications Android/APK App Size 192 MB Software Version betwinner-gh-21(14818) Operating System Android 5.0+ Minimum Space Needed 192 MB Internet Connection Required Yes Available on Google Play No

How to Download BetWinner iOS App?

BetWinner also has a dedicated app for iOS users, but unfortunately, it can’t be accessed in the App Store. To download the iOS version, users have to navigate to the mobile version of the website and follow these steps:

On the website’s mobile version, tap the bright yellow tab at the top of the page.

Tap “download anyway” when a popup message appears warning you about downloading from unverified sources. Wait for a few seconds as the device downloads the app. After downloading, tap on the “Install” option to run the app. Once the app is installed, tap “Open” to access the platform. Register on the platform by filling in the required fields.

What Are the BetWinner iOS System Requirements?

You can find the iOS system requirements down below.

Specifications iOS App Size 190 MB Software Version iOS version 17 or higher Operating System iOS Minimum Space Needed 190 MB Internet Connection Required Yes Available on App Store No

What Are the Features of BetWinner App?

The platform has features that enhance the betting experience. However, new patrons may find them difficult to use or even ignore since they may not know their essence. Therefore, we’ll introduce the major features and how to utilize them when wagering on games.

BetWinner Mobile Features

Live Betting, Livestreaming

BetWinner allows punters to wager on games while they are in session with their live betting feature. Punters can predict the outcome of games, the total number of goals to be scored, handicaps, etc., during the game. Players can access the live stats of the game to help them in their decision-making process.

Punters can then follow the live action of the games by using BetWinner’s streaming feature. To access live streaming, tap on the specific game and hit the “Stream” feature at the top of the page. Note that live streaming is available on selected games, so punters who prefer live betting should check the games before placing their bets.

Welcome Bonus

As mentioned, BetWinner welcomes new patrons with a 200% bonus up to GHS 2500 on their first deposit. To qualify, punters must deposit a minimum of GHS 12, and their accounts are credited with the bonus. However, attempting to withdraw immediately would void the bonus, as the platform expects players to wager on at least 3 events and follow the other guidelines.

Deposit/Withdrawal and Payment Methods

The mobile app features 5 methods by which punters can deposit and withdraw funds. They can either use the VISA card or the mobile money feature of their mobile network. Note that each method has its regulations and time of delivery.

Mobile Money Methods Only

BetWinner uses the 3 most popular mobile money methods in the Ghana: MTN Ghana, Telecel, and AirtelTigo. These methods have the widest coverage, many subscribers, and the fastest ways to transfer money across the country. Now, what this means for punters is that they can easily deposit and withdraw funds without a lot of hassle.

BetWinner Bet Builder

The platform offers bet builders where patrons can place multiple bets on 1 single event. This allows patrons to get better odds by adding each wager to the overall odds. Many players prefer bet builders to single bets because it allows them to combine multiple events into one.

BetWinner Stats

The stats feature is easy to miss and often under utilized, but can play a key role if used properly. It is a small icon that looks like a graph and it is placed under every event to give players more insight into the games they want to wager on. Our research shows that the stats are updated periodically to ensure it syncs perfectly with events around the game.

BetWinner Casino

BetWinner has a dedicated casino section where punters can bet on some of the popular casino games such as wheel of fortune, roulette, and black jack. Punters who want some nostalgia can search for the classic casino games such as classic roulette to wager on. The live casino also allows bettors to experience the ambiance of a real casino with live presenters.

Bet Constructor

The bet constructor feature allows punters to create their own market by selecting multiple teams from various sports. They can then predict the outcomes of these events by selecting who to win each game. Aside from the win-draw-lose options, players can wager on handicaps and totals.

How to Register Via the App?

Registration on the BetWinner Ghana app is a relatively short process where patrons provide a few personal details, set their passwords, and provide their emails. Players are also required to verify their accounts by choosing which form of identification to want. Once the required details given, the platform sends a unique code to the registrant’s phone number for verification.

After entering the code, BetWinner sends a message to confirm a successful registration on the platform. Registering on the mobile app and on the website is the same process requiring the same details.

BetWinner Welcome Bonus

The BetWinner welcome bonus gives all new registrants 200% of up to GHS 2500 on their first deposits. Once the punter has deposited a minimum of GHS 12, their account is credited with bonus.

However, they can’t withdraw until the fulfill certain conditions which include wagering half of the bonus 5 times in accumulator bets. The bonus is available for all users who create an account on the app or mobile website.

App Vs Mobile Version

The mobile version and the app have different designs, but similar features. Also, the location of the features on the app is different from that of the mobile version. For example, the payment and withdrawal feature on the app is located on the top left corner.

The same feature on the mobile version can be found at the top right corner of the page. Also, the Live Betting feature on the website is embedded in the “Sports” feature while the same feature is located on the Home page. The major difference between the two versions of the platform is that the app appears cluttered while mobile version is neater.

Pros Cons Has all the features of the web version. Cluttered UI. Quick and easy registration. No lite version. Livestreaming. Limited payment and withdrawal methods.

What Is Our Review of the BetWinner App?

The BetWinner app has all the features and functions of the main website, which allows punters to bet on the go. Its live betting and live streaming features allows players to wager on live matches and follow the action as it is happening on the field. Downloading and registration on the app is relatively easy and can be completed in a few minutes.

Users who may not have access to betting centers or laptops can do everything on the app without breaking a sweat. So, we’ll encourage users to download the app onto their mobile devices to join the fun.

Pros Cons Place bets from anywhere in Ghana. Cluttered UI All major features on the web version. No data-free mode. Quick installation and easy registration. Limited payment and withdrawals options.

Mobile and App with BetWinner in Ghana - Our FAQs

Here are answers to a few questions readers ask us:

Is BetWinner in Ghana?

Yes, BetWinner is in Ghana with an office in Accra.

How to Install BetWinner App?

To install BetWinner, head over to the dedicated website for the app on your device and tap on the download button. The app should download within a few seconds.

What Country of Origin is BetWinner?

BetWinner originated from Russia, but is headquartered in Cyprus.