Betika Bonus: Claim 400% ACCA Bonus Win Boost on Your Stake

This guide shows you how to get this Betika welcome bonus and explore other promotions.

🏆 What Can I Get with the Betika Welcome Bonus?

The Betika welcome bonus is available for all new customers who sign up with the bookmaker. You can claim a 400% ACCA bonus of up to GHS 100,000. The table below highlights the major points of the offer.

Bonus Type Details ACCA Bonus 400% bonus on your stake Maximum Bonus Amount Up to GHS 100,000 Minimum Selections 3 or more Minimum Odds per Selection 1.35

How to Maximise the Bonus

To take advantage of the ACCA bonus, you first need to register for an account. After signing up, make a deposit and go to the sports page.

Then select 3 or more games, with each having odds of 1.35 or more. This will help you qualify for the bonus, adding a 5% boost to your winnings. The more games you select, the higher you boost.

Four selections that meet the requirements will give you an 8% boost. This increases until you select 40 qualifying games that boost you by 400%.

Note that only games with odds of 1.35 or above qualify. So, if you selected 10 games and only 4 games meet the minimum required odds, your bonus will be calculated for the 4 games, not the 10 games.

In addition, if some of the matches are voided or cancelled, the bookie will recalculate your bonus on the matches that were played. For instance, if you selected 15 qualifying games and 2 games didn't hold, your boost will be on the remaining 13 games that were held.

A Real-Life Example of Getting the Offer

Getting the offer is really simple. We've included a real-life example below to help you understand.

First Scenario

So, let's say you selected four games;

Ghana to beat Kenya in an African Cup of Nations game with odds of 1.40

Over 2.5 goals in the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool, with odds of 1.92

Rafael Nadal to beat Djokovic in the Wimbledon final with odds of 1.75

India to beat England in the T20 Cricket World Cup with odds of 1.83.

The total odds will be 8.61, and your potential winnings with a 10 GHS Stake should be 86.1 GHS. But you'll get an 8% bonus for 4 qualifying selections, which will be 6.89 GHS. If you add that to your potential winnings, you will win 92.99 GHS if your predictions are correct.

Second Scenario

Here is another scenario with five selections;

Brighton to beat Arsenal in an FA Cup match with odds of 2.43.

The Ghanaian National Team to beat Nigeria in a friendly game with odds of 1.84

The NBA game between the LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks to end with over 212.5 at odds of 1.13

Berekum Chelsea to draw Heart of Lions F.C. in the Ghana Premier League with odds of 3.75.

Luton Town to beat Leeds United in the English Championship game with odds of 1.23

You've selected five games, with total odds of 23.3. A 20 GHS should give you a potential winnings of 466.09 GHS.

Regarding the expected ACCA bonus amount, Betika will only give you a boost on three games because the Luton Town and NBA picks don't meet the qualifying odds.

So, instead of getting a 12% boost for 5 games, you will get a 5% boost on the total odds for those 3 qualifying matches. The odds for the 3 games totaled 16.77 odds with a potential winnings of 335.34 GHS. Your 5% boost bonus will be 16.77 GHS.

If you add that to the normal potential winnings of selecting 5 games (466.09 GHS) as calculated above, you will have a grand total potential winnings of 482.86 GHS.

How to Claim the Offer

Claiming the 400% ACCA bonus is straightforward. Follow the steps below.

Visit the Betika website and tap the “Register” button on the homepage.

Enter your details and tap the “Sign Up” button to complete the registration process.

Now, go to the deposit page to fund your account. After finding your account, visit the sports page to pick 3 games into your accumulator bet slip. Each game should have odds of at least 1.35 or more. The betting site will automatically calculate your ACCA bonus percentage increase. You can select up to 40 games on your bet slip to win a 400% boost, with a maximum winnings of 100,000 GHS.

🛡️ What are the Bonus Terms & Conditions?

Like other bookmakers, the Betika welcome bonus has a series of terms and conditions. Here are some of them.

The offer is available to both new and existing customers.

You must select at least 3 games on your bet slip, each with odds of 1.35 or more.

Postponed or voided events don't count towards the wagering requirements.

Bets placed using bonuses or points are not eligible for the offer.

Only sportsbook games are eligible for the offer.

The maximum ACCA bonus amount you can win is 100,000 GHS

🎁 What Other Offers are Available at Betika?

Apart from the ACCA bonus, Betika has other top offers, some of which are listed in this section.

Refer N Chop

Get up to 8,000 GHS weekly when you refer your friends to join Betika. To be eligible, you must share a unique link generated from your Betika account with your friends.

The betting site will pay you a commission on the revenue generated when the friends you refer play Aviator games.

Aviator Rain

You get a chance to claim free bets for playing Aviator on Betika. You can claim free bets as they appear at random within the chat section.

The offer is available all day long, and customers can receive free bet values of 5 GHS and 12 GHS by clicking the “CLAIM” button. The 5 GHS free bet will be awarded 10 times daily, while 12 GHS will be awarded 5 times daily.

Aviator Welcome Bonus

Register an account and play Aviator to get up to 25 × 1 GHS welcome bets. You’ll get 5 × 1 GHS free bet daily for 5 days.

However, you must wager 10 qualifying bets every day to be eligible for the daily bonus. Each qualifying bet is a minimum bet of 1 GHS or more cashed out at multiplier odds of 2.0 or more or a bet placed but lost.

Bonus Bonus Description Why use this offer? Refer N Chop Get up to 8,000 GHS when you refer your friends More stakepower to bet on your favourite games Aviator Rain Claim 5 GHS or 12 GHS daily by playing Aviator More stake power to play Aviator Aviator Welcome Bonus Get 25 × 1 GHS welcome bets More stake power on Aviator

🆚 How Does the Betika Offer Compare to Other Welcome Offers?

We've seen from our research that Betika is not the only bookmaker in the country. Other top platforms are available, and we've compared them to Betika below.

Betika vs 1xBet

The 1xBet welcome bonus is a first-deposit offer that gives customers a 300% bonus of up to 5,300 GHS. This is entirely different from the Betika welcome bonus, which gives customers a bonus boost on their bets.

Betika vs Parimatch

With Parimatch, you can claim 100% of your money back, up to 1,000 GHS, when your bet is lost. To qualify, you must place a minimum bet of 50 GHS with total odds of 2.0 or more.

This is different from the Betika bonus, which offers a percentage boost on your winnings. We believe Betika's bonus is more straightforward.

Betika vs 22bet

The 22bet welcome bonus is also a first deposit bonus. Customers can claim a 200% bonus on up to 1,000 GHS when they deposit a minimum of 10 GHS.

While the offer is appealing, the 7x wagering requirements might be a turn-off for some players.

Operator Bonus Betika 400% ACCA Bonus of up to 100,000 GHS 1xBet 300% bonus of up to 5,300 GHS on your first deposit Parimatch 100% money back of up to 1,000 GHS 22bet 200% bonus of up to 1,000 GHS on your first deposit

🌟 What are Our Thoughts about the Offer?

The Betika bonus might not be a proper welcome bonus, but it's a great way to start your betting journey. All customers can get the offer, and no one is left out. However, you must select qualifying games to claim the offer.

The bookie is a legal betting site licensed by the Gaming Commission of Ghana. So, if you're a new customer, you must register an account, make a deposit, and visit the sports page to get this offer. Compared to the top bookies in the country, Betika might need to do better in terms of welcome bonuses.

Nevertheless, we found some Betika jackpot bonuses on the platform. Customers can claim up to GHS 10,000 when they jump on the Falaa daily jackpot. You must predict the correct results of 10 matches to get the offer. Go to the jackpot page to see the offer available.

To wrap up this guide, we learned the pros and cons of this offer from our Betika review page.

✅ Betika Bonus Pros ❌ Betika Bonus Cons Available for both new and existing users Not a proper welcome bonus Easy to claim You must select more games to grab more boost.

Betika Promo Code FAQs

Does Betika give a bonus to new customers?

New customers can claim a 400% ACCA Bonus when they sign up on Betika. To receive the offer, open an account, deposit funds, and select qualifying games.

How do I redeem my Betika bonus?

You just fund your account and select at least 3 games on your accumulator bet slip. Each game must have odds of 1.35 or more.

What is the Betika invite friend bonus?

You can claim up to 8,000 GHS when you invite your friends using your referral link. You receive bonuses from the revenue generated when your friends play Aviator games.

What is the code for the new Betika?

You don't need a code to claim the Betika ACCA bonus. Once you register, deposit funds, and pick qualifying games to receive the bonus.