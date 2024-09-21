Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg Predictions: Xabi Alonso’s side favoured

Bayer Leverkusen host Wolfsburg on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 15:30. Read here for Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg tips and predictions.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg

Both teams to score with odds of @1.83 on Betway , equating to a 54.6% implied probability.

, equating to a 54.6% implied probability. Bayer Leverkusen to win and over 2.5 total goals with odds of @1.72 on Betway , equating to a 58.1% implied probability.

, equating to a 58.1% implied probability. Victor Boniface to score with odds of @1.50 on Betway, equating to a 53.5% implied probability.

Bayer Leverkusen are predicted to beat Wolfsburg 3-1 this weekend.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Bayer Leverkusen meet Wolfsburg at the BayArena on Sunday.

Looking to defend their Bundesliga title, Leverkusen have six points from their first three matches thanks to a 4-1 win over Hoffenheim on matchday three. Xabi Alonso’s team have an impossible task in living up to last season, but we expect them to be competitive on multiple fronts again.

Unlike many other teams in their position, Leverkusen were able to retain the core of their squad. Europe’s richest teams didn’t manage to pick the team apart like we have seen with Monaco, Leicester City, and others in the last decade.

Home defeats to Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt leave Wolfsburg with only three points on the board. The opening schedule has been particularly challenging, but a positive result here would clearly be a meaningful boost.

The visitors have avoided defeat once in three matches, which was a victory over Holstein Kiel. Only five teams have a worse expected goal difference so far.

Probable Lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg

Bayer Leverkusen probable XI:

Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Mukiele; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Terrier, Boniface, Wirtz.

Wolfsburg probable XI:

Grabara; Fischer, Bornauw, Zesiger, Kaminski; Ozcan; Baku, Arnold, Svanberg, Tomas; Wimmer.

Confident taking BTTS

Both teams have scored in all three of Bayer Leverkusen’s league matches. This wager has paid out in two of Wolfsburg’s three fixtures.

Wolfsburg landed both teams to score in 62% of their league matches in 2023-24. Their attack has mustered five goals in three matches, and they have scored in each one. While they are going to be on the back foot for much of this game, they should still create plenty of goal-scoring opportunities.

With Leverkusen conceding six goals already this season, there’s value to be had backing BTTS. This should be an entertaining game, even if Leverkusen are comfortable winners in the end.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg Bet 1: Both teams to score @ 1.83 with Betway

Hosts win a high-scoring match

Each of Leverkusen’s wins this season have generated over 2.5 goals. The superior quality of the defending champions should see them cruise to a routine win at the BayArena this weekend, but a routine win doesn’t mean it’ll be low-scoring.

Xabi Alonso’s side lead the league in expected goals generated. Wolfsburg are in the bottom half in expected goals conceded.

This has the makings of an open encounter, with opportunities at both ends of the pitch. Adding over 2.5 goals to this bet is a good way to get some value while backing a home win.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg Bet 2: Bayer Leverkusen to win and over 2.5 goals @ 1.72 with Betway

Boniface builds on Hoffenheim brace

Victor Boniface leads the Bundesliga in shots per match with 5.7. He scored a brace last weekend, and his expected goals total for the season ranks fourth among all Bundesliga players.

With Wolfsburg conceding three to Bayern and two to Eintracht Frankfurt, their defence is going to allow Boniface to get good looks at goal. The Nigerian scored 14 times in 1,554 league minutes last season.

With a high-scoring match expected, the 1.87 price on a player with Boniface’s shot totals is worth backing.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg Bet 3: Victor Boniface to score @ 1.50 with Betway