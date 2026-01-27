Atletico Madrid vs Bodo/Glimt predictions: Hosts to make a fast impact

Our betting expert expects an open start to this game, with in-form Alexander Sorloth among the scorers for the hosts.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Atletico Madrid 3-1 Bodo/Glimt

Goalscorers prediction - Atletico Madrid: Alexander Sorloth x2, Thiago Almada - Bodo/Glimt: Jens Petter Hauge

Atletico Madrid head into this game outside the top eight on goal difference. A 1-1 draw away to Galatasaray last week has left Diego Simeone’s team with plenty of work to do. However, they’ll take confidence from a dominant 3-0 win over Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday.

The Spaniards cannot afford to take Bodo/Glimt lightly. Man City learned their lesson last week. The Premier League side fell to a 3-1 defeat in Norway.

That result kept Bodo/Glimt in contention for a play-off place. However, with only three points collected from their previous six UCL matches, the odds are still stacked against them.

Probable lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Bodo/Glimt

Atletico Madrid expected lineup: Oblak, Ruggeri, Hancko, Pubill, Llorente, Almada, Barrios, Koke, Simeone, Sorloth, Alvarez

Bodo/Glimt expected lineup: Haikin, Bjorkan, Gundersen, Bjortuft, Sjovold, Hauge, Fet, Berg, Evjen, Hogh, Blomberg

Atleti to fire in the goals to boost top-eight hopes

Simeone’s Atletico Madrid built a reputation for defensive football in Europe in the 2010s, but their style has evolved. They’ve averaged 2.29 goals per game in the Champions League so far this season. That’s an impressive return, given they’ve already travelled to both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Inter have also visited the Estadio Metropolitano, where Los Rojiblancos boast a 100% record in Europe this term. They’ve scored a goal every 27 minutes when playing in front of their own fans in this competition.

It’s also now 13 successive home victories for Atletico overall. They scored at least twice in all but two of those wins. A scenario in which Atleti need to chase goals should suit them perfectly.

Bodo/Glimt have allowed 18.4 xG so far in the league phase. That’s the fifth-worst record, and they’ll struggle to hold firm for long in the Spanish capital. Backing the hosts to score over 2.5 goals looks like a solid bet.

Atletico Madrid vs Bodo/Glimt Bet 1: Atletico Madrid to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.49 on Betway

Hosts to make another fast start

One consistent trend in Atleti matches this term has been their tendency to start well. They’ve scored the first goal in 20 of their 21 matches in La Liga.

Simeone’s team have also performed better in the early stages of their European games. Atleti’s first-half goal difference in the Champions League this term is +4, compared to -1 after the break.

To have any chance of advancing, Bodo/Glimt need to win this game. That should also help open things up and offer space for the likes of in-form Alexander Sorloth. The Norwegian striker has scored in four of his last five appearances, including a host of early goals.

Given that, backing Atletico Madrid in the first-half market offers value, with an implied probability of 60.2%.

Atletico Madrid vs Bodo/Glimt Bet 2: 1st half - Atletico Madrid to win at odds of 1.63 on Betway

Bodo/Glimt to test Atletico in open first half

Across their successful 2024/25 Europa League campaign, Bodo/Glimt frequently pulled off surprises against bigger clubs. Their attacking style has earned them plenty of admirers. They’ve found the Champions League more challenging, but last week’s performance against Man City was outstanding.

Kjetil Knutsen’s team created 0.9 xG and three big chances in the first half of that match. They have scored at least twice in all of their last three Champions League games. That includes a tough away fixture against Borussia Dortmund, when they got a very creditable 2-2 draw.

With Knutsen in charge, Bodo/Glimt are unlikely to sit back and play defensively. They will go after the win they need and aim to create chances from the first whistle.

Given Atleti’s need to win by as many goals as possible, an open start looks likely. Backing both teams to score in the first half could be the smart move.

Atletico Madrid vs Bodo/Glimt Bet 3: 1st half - Both teams to score at odds of 3.40 on Betway

