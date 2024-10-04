Aston Villa vs Manchester United Predictions: Aston Villa to win, both teams to score

Our betting expert presents Aston Villa vs Manchester United predictions as the teams get ready to face off in the Premier League at 3 pm on Sunday.

+

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Aston Villa Victory with odds of @2.37 on Betway , equating to a 48% chance of Unai Emery’s side winning.

, equating to a 48% chance of Unai Emery’s side winning. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.83 on Betway , representing a 57% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net and for there to be at least three goals in the match.

, representing a 57% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net and for there to be at least three goals in the match. Over 1.5 goals in the second half with odds of @1.80 on Betway, representing a 57% chance for there to be at least two goals after the break.

Aston Villa can beat Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Aston Villa will host Manchester United on Sunday as they prepare to inflict more misery on Erik ten Hag.

Unai Emery’s side finished 4th last season, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 1983. They finished eight points ahead of Manchester United, despite losing both matches against Erik ten Hag’s side.

Villa are within touching distance of the leaders heading into this round of fixtures. They could only manage a 2-2 draw away at Ipswich last weekend, but take on a United side that are not as confident.

Manchester United finished 8th in the Premier League last season, but were able to salvage a place in the Europa League thanks to their FA Cup win. Erik ten Hag has secured a trophy in each of his two seasons in charge at Old Trafford, but his time at the club could come to an end with a poor result here.

The Red Devils have picked up just seven points so far this season. They were hammered 3-0 at home to Tottenham last weekend, so patience is wearing thin with the Dutch manager. We’ve looked at the reasons why United could opt to sack their manager.

Probable Lineups for Aston Villa vs Manchester United

The probable lineup for Aston Villa in the "system of play."

Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielmans, Duran; Bailey, Ramsey, Watkins

Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalor; Mainoo, Ugarte, Mount; Diallo, Garnacho, Zirkzee

Villa Can End Their Rotten Run Against United

Manchester United have struggled for goals so far this season. Only Southampton have scored fewer in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side were defensively weak in their defeat against Tottenham, and this doesn’t bode well ahead of their encounter with Aston Villa.

Ahead of their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, Aston Villa are enjoying a run of six matches without defeat in all competitions. They also have an additional day to prepare.

Since the start of last season, Unai Emery’s side have lost just four of their 22 home matches in the league. Over that period, they scored an average of 2.45 goals per game.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Bet 1: Aston Villa Victory @ 2.37 with Betway

Head-to-Head Points to Goals

Recent meetings between these sides have seen a glut of goals, so we are backing the visitors to put their attacking woes behind them and get on the scoresheet here. In each of Manchester United's last four visits to Villa Park, both teams have found the net. There was an average of 3.75 goals per game in those matches.

Aston Villa have failed to score in just two of their 22 league matches at this ground since the start of last season. However, they also conceded an average of 1.5 goals per game during that run.

The Villains’ matches have seen the fourth-most goals in the Premier League thus far, with an average of 3.5 per game. Both teams have scored in five of their six league matches.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Bet 2: Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.83 with Betway

Plenty of Action After the Break

The last of our Aston Villa vs Manchester United predictions is for there to be at least two goals in the second half of the match.

There has been an average of 1.83 goals scored after the break in Aston Villa’s Premier League matches this season, a 0.16 increase on the number of goals scored in the first half.

Goals have been harder to come by in United’s league outings to this point, but there has been a 0.17 increase in goals scored in the second half of their matches. The combined xG of 1.95 after the break in United’s matches is the second-highest in the league.