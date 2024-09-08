New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch New York Giants versus Minnesota Vikings NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Minnesota Vikings are set to start the 2024 NFL season with an away game against the New York Giants. Both teams ended the 2023 season with subpar records and missed out on the playoffs.

The Vikings are embarking on a new chapter at quarterback following Kirk Cousins' departure in free agency this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Giants have also lost a key player, with running back Saquon Barkley moving to the Eagles. The Giants are hoping for better health at quarterback this year and aim to make a playoff return after a year on the sidelines.

The visitors has won four of the last five meetings between these two sides, though New York won most recently, a 31-24 victory in the Wild Card Playoffs in January 2023.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings NFL game, plus plenty more.

New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings: Date and kick-off time

The Giants will take on the Vikings in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 8, at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. That translates to 6:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Date Sunday, September 8, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT/ 6:00 pm BST Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: DAZN

All NFL games throughout the 2024 regular season and playoffs, including the Super Bowl, are available globally on DAZN, with the exception of the United States and China.

DAZN is the exclusive provider of NFL Game Pass International, offering coverage of every regular-season game and playoff match-up—totaling 335 games each season. Each game can be streamed live* or viewed on demand.

NFL GPI can be accessed via the DAZN app, either as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package for customers around the world**, except in the United States and China.

Note:- * In the UK, up to two Sunday games per week will be shown on a 24-hour delay on DAZN, with those games exclusively live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.

** Canadian viewers can access all NFL content through their standard DAZN subscription.

For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for heavily discounted prices and soak up all the postseason action. Pricing differs depending on the country. You can check here.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings team news & key players

New York Giants team news

Daniel Jones returns to action after a full recovery from knee surgery. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are confident they've bolstered the offense around him. Malik Nabers, drafted 6th overall, steps in as the new WR1. The offensive line features a mix of new but seasoned players to better shield Jones. This season marks the first time since 2017 that the Giants will play without Saquon Barkley on the roster, with Devin Singletary stepping into the RB1 role.

On defense, the Giants have added star linebacker Brian Burns from Carolina to strengthen their pass rush alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux. Ultimately, the Giants' success will hinge on Jones making smart decisions, as they aim to improve on their 6-11 record from the previous season.

Giants injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body T. Nubin Safety Questionable Foot S. Thomas-Oliver Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed E. Riley Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion Y. Cajuste Tackle Questionable Leg R. Bullock Kicker Questionable Hamstring M. Adams Linebacker Injured Reserve Groin A. Schlottmann Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Jones Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed T. Horne Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles D. Houston Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed R. Anderson Defensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle C. Cota Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed

Minnesota Vikings team news

The Vikings chose J.J. McCarthy as their quarterback of the future in April, but he was sidelined with a knee injury during the preseason. As a result, Sam Darnold will take on the role of QB1, tasked with steering an offense brimming with talent. At the forefront of this unit is Justin Jefferson, widely regarded as one of the top wide receivers in the league. He will be complemented by Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson in the starting lineup. Aaron Jones, who had a successful stint in Green Bay, joins Darnold in the Minnesota backfield. If Darnold can deliver, this offense is poised to generate plenty of points.

On defense, the Vikings are relying on Jonathan Greenard to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks and veteran Stephon Gilmore to shut down threats on the perimeter and lead the secondary. They are hoping these efforts will help them improve upon their 7-10 record from last season.

Vikings injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Knowles Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hockenson Tight End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL + MCL M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Cox Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Flax Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight End Questionable Undisclosed D. Risner Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Aho Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed K. Nwangwu Running Back Questionable Undisclosed C. Cronk Tackle Questionable Undisclosed

