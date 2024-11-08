Latest newsLatest news
Mourinho wants Newcastle job! Special One eyeing PL return
📽️ | Grealish joins Aston Villa fans in pub on video call
Lineker to leave MOTD for American dream? 'Could do' admission
Coleen 'could be excused' from gruelling I’m A Celeb trials
Mourinho to Wrexham?! Rob & Ryan warned over ‘gimmick’
Carsley left in the dark over FA's plans to hire Tuchel
Newcastle 'to train at home of Ronaldo' as part of Saudi camp
Messi will make another World Cup aged 39 'if he wants to'
Can Kane be stopped? Bundesliga rival admits 'obviously not'
'Same as Kane & Poch' - Lloris questions Spurs' mentality
Ronaldo to leave Al-Nassr? CR7 tipped for stunning transfer
Stay or go? Amad breaks silence on uncertain Man Utd future
‘Not prolific in League One’ – Wrexham told to ‘look past Mullin’
Chelsea target Osimhen sends out strong message on future
Revealed: Why £55m Sesko was 'reluctant' to sign for Arsenal
Advertisement