Burnley star Hannibal Mejbri banned for four games after being found guilty of 'spitting at or in the direction of' Leeds fans during six-pointer
Burnley's Mejbri handed four-game suspension
Mejbri has been suspended for four matches following an FA misconduct charge relating to a spitting incident during Burnley’s 2-0 win over Leeds United on October 18.
Burnley have now lost Mejbri at a critical stage of the season, with the club sitting 19th in the Premier League after a run of five straight defeats. The 22-year-old will miss league fixtures against Newcastle, Fulham, Bournemouth and Everton, ruling him out until the end of December. Mejbri has made over 50 appearances for Burnley since arriving from Manchester United in 2024, but this latest setback adds pressure to a club already battling for survival.
The midfielder’s ban also comes during a period in which Burnley desperately need stability, having struggled to replicate last season’s Championship-winning form. With just three wins from their first 14 matches, they are locked in a relegation fight where discipline and consistency are more valuable than ever. Mejbri’s absence will force manager Vincent Kompany to reshape his midfield amid growing scrutiny over results.
FA reveal Mejbri admitted to the allegations
An FA regulatory commission outlined the misconduct charge in a formal statement, explaining: “An independent Regulatory Commission has sanctioned Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri for misconduct during their Premier League game against Leeds United on Saturday, 18 October. It was alleged that the player acted in breach of the laws of the game and/or in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or indecent behaviour by spitting at or in the direction of Leeds United supporters around the 67th minute.” The statement confirmed that Mejbri had admitted the allegation and accepted responsibility for the incident. It added that “the Regulatory Commission imposed a four-match suspension and £15,000 fine following a hearing,” and that written reasons for the decision will be published in due course.
The FA communication reiterated that the independent panel had reviewed the full evidence before determining the sanction applied. The FA emphasised that incidents involving spitting at or towards spectators fall under serious misconduct within the governing body’s disciplinary framework.
Leeds fans' reported the incident to Lancashire Police initially
The episode comes at a difficult moment for Mejbri, who joined Burnley from Manchester United in a deal worth up to £9.4 million and had quickly become a feature of the club’s midfield. Before this suspension, he had made 53 appearances in all competitions for the Clarets and established himself as a hard-working, combative presence in central areas. His disciplinary record had not been a major concern previously, making this misconduct charge a notable departure from his otherwise steady development.
The investigation into the incident began after a Leeds supporter in the away section reported the matter to Lancashire Police, who reviewed footage and statements before passing it into the FA’s jurisdiction. While the police did not proceed with charges, the FA concluded that the laws of the game had been breached and handled the matter independently through sporting disciplinary channels. Burnley were fully informed throughout the process, though the club has made no public comment on the suspension.
Mejbri will return to action on December 30
Burnley will now prepare for a defining stretch of fixtures without Mejbri, needing to find solutions that stabilise their form ahead of the new year. The midfielder will be sidelined for four key matches, against Newcastle United, Fulham, Bournemouth and Everton, that could shape the club’s survival prospects heading into January. Mejbri will be eligible to return against the Magpies on December 30 in the return clash of tomorrow's clash at St. James' Park.
