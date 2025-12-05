Tylel Tati: Why Man Utd, PSG and more are circling Nantes' teenage 'monster' dubbed 'the next Leny Yoro'

Tati was an unknown even in France at the start of August, but he has quickly emerged as the country's most exciting young defender after making his full debut for Nantes aged 17 against Paris Saint-Germain on the opening day of the season. He hasn't looked back from there, starting 12 of Nantes' next 13 Ligue 1 matches as they aim to stave off the threat of relegation.
Tati is the latest talented youngster to come out of a Nantes academy where top players including Marcel Desailly, Lassana Diarra and Randal Kolo Muani all took their first steps. Standing at an imposing 6'2" while boasting strength and power that defies the norm for a player of his age, Tati also oozes technical quality. He is also a highly-coveted resource by nature of being a left-footed centre-back.
Tati's rapid rise has led to scouts from Europe's leading clubs, including Manchester United, PSG and Bayern Munich converging at the Stade de la Beaujoire for a closer look at him. With a bidding war set to commence soon, GOAL explains why Tati has set tongues wagging across the continent...