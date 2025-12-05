Nick Woltemade slams 'absurd' criticism of Germany team-mate Florian Wirtz and backs Liverpool star to flourish in England

Wirtz has come under mounting scrutiny after a difficult start to his Liverpool career following his record-breaking move from Bayer Leverkusen. Despite arriving as one of Europe’s most exciting midfielders, he has so far registered just four assists in all competitions, with only one coming in the Premier League. His frustrations peaked when his strike against Sunderland was ruled an own goal, denying him what would have been his long-awaited first Liverpool goal.

The criticism surrounding Wirtz has intensified as Liverpool struggle for consistent form under Arne Slot, leaving supporters and pundits questioning how quickly he can adapt to the Premier League. By contrast, his Germany teammate Woltemade has flourished since joining Newcastle, leading to comparisons between their respective transitions.