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A-League Men

A-League Men Overview

A-League Men Rd 18 - Melbourne City v Melbourne Victory

Mata buys minority stake in Melbourne Victory

Juan Mata has completed a formal agreement to purchase a minority stake in A-League giants Melbourne Victory, further cementing his ties to Australian football. The deal also sees the ex-Man Utd star appointed as the chair of a newly established football committee, though he is yet to confirm if he will hang up his boots for good.

J. MataMelbourne Victory
New Zealand v Australia - International Friendly

Viral stunt sees 'least-known' World Cup player shoot to stardom

New Zealand defender Tim Payne has seen his social media presence explode after a viral stunt transformed him into an internet sensation ahead of the World Cup. Orchestrated by a prominent Argentine influencer, the online campaign has rapidly propelled the veteran full-back's Instagram follower count to a staggering 2.5 million users.

New ZealandT. Payne
Wellington Phoenix v Wrexham FC

📽️ | Ex-Spurs keeper subbed after UNBELIEVABLE own goal as boss quits

Football can be a cruel game, but few will experience a Saturday as nightmarish as former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi. The 24-year-old shot-stopper, who once walked the halls of the Spurs training ground under the watchful eyes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, found himself at the centre of a sporting catastrophe during Wellington Phoenix’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of rivals Auckland FC.

Tottenham HotspurJ. Oluwayemi
Bruno Fernandes Juan Mata

📽️ | 'What a player!' - Mata rolls back the years with screamer

Former Manchester United and Chelsea star Juan Mata rolled back the years by scoring an eye-catching brace for Melbourne Victory in a 3-1 derby win over Melbourne City on Saturday. The goals even drew praise from Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes who took to social media to show his appreciation for the 37-year-old's excellent efforts in the A-League clash.

J. MataB. Fernandes
A-League Men Rd 17 - Sydney FC v Adelaide United

History-maker Cavallo claims 'internal homophobia' led to transfer

Josh Cavallo, the first openly gay active professional male footballer, has launched a scathing attack on his former club Adelaide United. The 26-year-old alleges that "internal homophobia", not footballing reasons, was the true cause behind his lack of playing time and eventual departure from the A-League side. In a deeply personal statement, he also revealed that teammates mocked his relationship.

Adelaide UnitedJ. Cavallo
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A-League Men, fixtures & results

Thursday 15 October
Sydney FC badge
Sydney FC
SFC
Western Sydney Wanderers FC badge
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
WES
Friday 16 October
Auckland FC badge
Auckland FC
AUC
Melbourne City FC badge
Melbourne City FC
MEL
Macarthur FC badge
Macarthur FC
MAC
Perth Glory badge
Perth Glory
PEG
Central Coast Mariners badge
Central Coast Mariners
CCM
Newcastle Jets badge
Newcastle Jets
NEW
Wellington Phoenix badge
Wellington Phoenix
WTP
Melbourne Victory badge
Melbourne Victory
MEL
Saturday 17 October
Adelaide United badge
Adelaide United
AUN
Brisbane Roar FC badge
Brisbane Roar FC
BRR
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Adelaide United crestAdelaide United00000000
2Auckland FC crestAuckland FC00000000
3Brisbane Roar FC crestBrisbane Roar FC00000000
4Central Coast Mariners crestCentral Coast Mariners00000000
5Macarthur FC crestMacarthur FC00000000
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