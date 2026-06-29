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A-League Men
A-League Men Overview
A-League Men, fixtures & results
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Thursday 15 October
Friday 16 October
Saturday 17 October
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Adelaide United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Auckland FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brisbane Roar FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Central Coast Mariners
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Macarthur FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
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