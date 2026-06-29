📽️ | Ex-Spurs keeper subbed after UNBELIEVABLE own goal as boss quits

Football can be a cruel game, but few will experience a Saturday as nightmarish as former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi. The 24-year-old shot-stopper, who once walked the halls of the Spurs training ground under the watchful eyes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, found himself at the centre of a sporting catastrophe during Wellington Phoenix’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of rivals Auckland FC.