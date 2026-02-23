Getty Images Sport
VIDEO: Ex-Tottenham goalkeeper subbed off at half-time after UNBELIEVABLE own goal in 5-0 hammering as manager resigns immediately
The blunder that sparked a collapse
The humiliation began with a moment so bizarre it has already been labelled a frontrunner for the most embarrassing own goal of the year. With the game still delicately poised at 0-0, Auckland defender Jake Girdwood-Reich launched a speculative, hopeful clearance from deep within his own territory. What should have been a routine piece of fielding for Oluwayemi turned into a disaster as he raced outside his penalty area and completely misjudged the flight of the bouncing ball.
In a desperate attempt to head the ball clear of danger, the ex-Spurs man instead managed to loop it backwards, watching in horror as the ball trickled across his own goal line. It was the catalyst for a total systemic collapse for the Phoenix, who proceeded to concede three more goals before the half-time whistle even blew. The manager, Giancarlo Italiano, had seen enough by the interval, hauling Oluwayemi off and replacing him with Alby Kelly-Heald in a bid to stop the bleeding.
The change between the sticks did little to change the momentum of a one-sided derby, as Auckland eventually found a fifth to complete a humiliating rout. The result left Wellington Phoenix languishing near the foot of the A-League table, but the true fallout was only just beginning. As the players trudged off the pitch, the focus shifted from the pitch to the dugout, where a shock announcement was brewing.
Watch the clip
Italiano walks away
In the aftermath of the five-star demolition, Wellington Phoenix head coach Italiano stunned the assembled media by tendering his resignation with immediate effect. Faced with the reality of a home hammering in a derby, the manager decided his time was up. The emotional weight of the defeat was clear as he delivered his final address to the press, confirming he would be stepping down from his position immediately.
“To lose 5-0 at home with the season still to play for is unacceptable — I take full responsibility,” Italiano admitted during his post-match press conference. “I’ve told the club, I’ve tendered my resignation. I think it’s easier for someone to come in with new energy and refocus the group.”
Continuing a Spurs trend
For Oluwayemi, this represents a significant setback in a career that began with such promise in London. Though he never made a senior appearance for Tottenham between 2020 and 2022, he was highly regarded enough to feature for their Under-21 side and spend time on loan at Portsmouth. He joined Wellington in 2024 hoping to find regular first-team football and ignite his career, but this latest performance will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.
Coincidentally, his old club in London are currently endure a miserable run of their own, having slumped to a 4-1 defeat against Arsenal. That loss, which came in Igor Tudor’s first match in charge, has left Tottenham sitting just four points above the Premier League relegation zone, proving that whether in New Zealand or the UK, the Spurs DNA is currently synonymous with struggle.
