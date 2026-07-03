+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles | What are you prepared to lose today? Set a deposit limit.
Tottenham Hotspur
Summary

Tottenham are in the middle of one of their most ambitious summers in recent memory, with Roberto De Zerbi driving a wholesale rebuild after the club's narrow Premier League survival last season. The scale of the investment signals a clear intent to move away from the bottom-half struggle that saw them finish 17th on 41 points.

The headline business is already substantial. Tottenham confirmed the £85 million signing of Mateus Fernandes from relegated West Ham, making the 21-year-old Portugal international their record signing. That record looks set to fall almost immediately. Sandro Tonali is on the verge of completing a £100 million move from Newcastle United, with the Italian midfielder confirming his departure and citing De Zerbi's influence and personal reasons as the driving factors behind choosing Spurs over Manchester City. Tonali would become the most expensive Italian player in history.

The spending may not stop there. De Zerbi is reportedly targeting Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, with Bournemouth demanding at least £80 million for the France Under-21 international. Tottenham face competition from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. The club has also been offered Rafael Leao by AC Milan, where new manager Ruben Amorim has deemed the winger surplus to requirements.

On the outgoing side, teenage defender Luka Vuskovic has joined Brighton in a deal worth up to £50 million, with Tottenham retaining a sell-on clause. Pre-season begins with a friendly against Milton Keynes Dons on July 22, giving De Zerbi his first chance to integrate the new arrivals.

Generated by

Tottenham Hotspur Overview

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League

Spurs refuse to trigger Palhinha purchase option

Tottenham Hotspur have decided against signing Joao Palhinha on a permanent deal after his loan spell, with the Portugal midfielder now set to return to Bayern Munich. Spurs have shifted their focus after major investment in midfield, while Palhinha's long-term future in Germany remains uncertain.

TransfersJ. Palhinha
Rafael Leao Milan 2026

Tottenham offered Leao transfer

Tottenham have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign Rafael Leao after new AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim deemed the winger surplus to requirements. The Italian club are eager to find a buyer for the Portuguese attacker this summer, potentially paving the way for a blockbuster Premier League move.

TransfersR. Leao
Sandro Tonali Tottenham GFX

Spurs spending £100m on Tonali shows market has gone mad

For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

OpinionS. Tonali
More
July 2026
Club Friendlies
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Milton Keynes Dons badge
Milton Keynes Dons
MKD
More

Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
16Manchester United crestManchester United00000000
17Newcastle United crestNewcastle United00000000
18Nottingham Forest crestNottingham Forest00000000
19Sunderland crestSunderland00000000
20Tottenham Hotspur crestTottenham Hotspur00000000
More

Betting spotlight

Four opening weekend betting angles for Matchday 1 in 26-27 Serie A
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Yes, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is very accessible via public transport. You can use:

Train & Tube: White Hart Lane (Overground), Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia), Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters (Victoria Line).

Bus: Routes 149, 259, 279, 349, W3, with extra services on matchdays.

Shuttle: Free shuttles run from Alexandra Palace and Wood Green stations (advance booking required).

No, there is no public parking available on matchdays. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or park-and-ride services in nearby areas.

Matchday box office sales are limited and not guaranteed. It’s best to buy tickets in advance through the official Tottenham Hotspur website or authorised agencies such as Seat Unique for hospitality packages.

Yes, the stadium has a fully covered roof, ensuring that all seating areas are protected from the elements while maintaining excellent sightlines of the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, making it one of the largest stadiums in London and the UK.