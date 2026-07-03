Tottenham are in the middle of one of their most ambitious summers in recent memory, with Roberto De Zerbi driving a wholesale rebuild after the club's narrow Premier League survival last season. The scale of the investment signals a clear intent to move away from the bottom-half struggle that saw them finish 17th on 41 points.
The headline business is already substantial. Tottenham confirmed the £85 million signing of Mateus Fernandes from relegated West Ham, making the 21-year-old Portugal international their record signing. That record looks set to fall almost immediately. Sandro Tonali is on the verge of completing a £100 million move from Newcastle United, with the Italian midfielder confirming his departure and citing De Zerbi's influence and personal reasons as the driving factors behind choosing Spurs over Manchester City. Tonali would become the most expensive Italian player in history.
The spending may not stop there. De Zerbi is reportedly targeting Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, with Bournemouth demanding at least £80 million for the France Under-21 international. Tottenham face competition from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. The club has also been offered Rafael Leao by AC Milan, where new manager Ruben Amorim has deemed the winger surplus to requirements.
On the outgoing side, teenage defender Luka Vuskovic has joined Brighton in a deal worth up to £50 million, with Tottenham retaining a sell-on clause. Pre-season begins with a friendly against Milton Keynes Dons on July 22, giving De Zerbi his first chance to integrate the new arrivals.
Tottenham Hotspur Overview
Standings
Premier League
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|16
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Newcastle United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Frequently asked questions
Yes, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is very accessible via public transport. You can use:
Train & Tube: White Hart Lane (Overground), Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia), Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters (Victoria Line).
Bus: Routes 149, 259, 279, 349, W3, with extra services on matchdays.
Shuttle: Free shuttles run from Alexandra Palace and Wood Green stations (advance booking required).
No, there is no public parking available on matchdays. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or park-and-ride services in nearby areas.
Matchday box office sales are limited and not guaranteed. It’s best to buy tickets in advance through the official Tottenham Hotspur website or authorised agencies such as Seat Unique for hospitality packages.
Yes, the stadium has a fully covered roof, ensuring that all seating areas are protected from the elements while maintaining excellent sightlines of the pitch.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, making it one of the largest stadiums in London and the UK.