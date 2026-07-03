Tottenham Hotspur Overview

Tottenham are in the middle of one of their most ambitious summers in recent memory, with Roberto De Zerbi driving a wholesale rebuild after the club's narrow Premier League survival last season. The scale of the investment signals a clear intent to move away from the bottom-half struggle that saw them finish 17th on 41 points.

The headline business is already substantial. Tottenham confirmed the £85 million signing of Mateus Fernandes from relegated West Ham, making the 21-year-old Portugal international their record signing. That record looks set to fall almost immediately. Sandro Tonali is on the verge of completing a £100 million move from Newcastle United, with the Italian midfielder confirming his departure and citing De Zerbi's influence and personal reasons as the driving factors behind choosing Spurs over Manchester City. Tonali would become the most expensive Italian player in history.

The spending may not stop there. De Zerbi is reportedly targeting Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, with Bournemouth demanding at least £80 million for the France Under-21 international. Tottenham face competition from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. The club has also been offered Rafael Leao by AC Milan, where new manager Ruben Amorim has deemed the winger surplus to requirements.

On the outgoing side, teenage defender Luka Vuskovic has joined Brighton in a deal worth up to £50 million, with Tottenham retaining a sell-on clause. Pre-season begins with a friendly against Milton Keynes Dons on July 22, giving De Zerbi his first chance to integrate the new arrivals.