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Juan Mata buys minority stake in A-League outfit Melbourne Victory - but ex-Man Utd star yet to make retirement decision
Boardroom role secured for Spanish icon
Melbourne Victory officially announced on Monday afternoon that Mata has agreed to take on a significant, long-term minority stake in the club. The deal also includes a future role for the World Cup winner as the chair of a newly established football committee, which will be tasked with advising the club’s leadership once his playing days eventually come to an end.
While the financial specifics and the exact size of the shareholding remain undisclosed, the move solidifies Mata's ties to the Australian game. Speaking on the venture, Mata stated: "I've seen Australian football from the inside now, and I believe in the potential of the A-League. That's why I'm keen to be involved in what I believe will be the progression of the game in the country. Every investment has to mean something to me personally - and with Victory, I've worn the shirt, and my appreciation for the club and its people is obvious. I've played in front of these fans and seen the community programs up close. It feels like a natural step for me."
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Playing future remains shrouded in mystery
Despite his new status as a part-owner, the 38-year-old is not yet ready to hang up his boots. The club stressed that the investment agreement is "distinct from Mata's playing arrangements," leaving the door open for a potential return to the pitch under new head coach Giovanni Savarese. The Spaniard enjoyed a stunning renaissance last term, winning the Johnny Warren Medal as the league's best player.
"I have not decided yet," Mata admitted regarding his future on the grass. "What this announcement tells you is that whatever I decide about my playing career, my long-term relationship with this club doesn't change. I came here to enjoy my football, to play, and to contribute on the pitch as much as I could. Over the season, the conversations with the club's leadership grew more ambitious - we see the future of football in this country the same way, and the possibility to create a long-lasting relationship with the club seemed like a natural step."
Expanding a global business portfolio
Melbourne Victory becomes the latest addition to Mata's growing business empire, following his previous investment in MLS side San Diego FC and a stake in the Alpine Formula One team. His transition into the administrative side of the sport follows a highly successful stint at AAMI Park, where he managed 13 goals and five assists in 21 starts.
Mata is hopeful that his involvement will encourage other high-profile stars to consider a move to Australia. The former Spain international noted: "When players in Europe ask me about Australia, I tell them what I've experienced: the football is competitive, the lifestyle is incredible, and the league is only going to grow and improve. If this announcement makes a few more of them curious - even better."
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Joining forces with Brighton’s Tony Bloom
The arrival of Mata adds further heavyweight backing to the Victory boardroom, which already features Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom. Bloom acquired a 19.1 percent stake in the club in 2025, bringing his data-driven Jamestown Analytics approach to the A-League side. Mata expressed his excitement at working alongside one of the most respected owners in the Premier League.
"I have great respect for what Tony has built, and I look forward to learning more about the way he works," Mata said. With the club moving away from its previous ties to the collapsed 777 Partners, the dual influence of Bloom and Mata signals a new era of stability and ambition for the Melbourne powerhouse as they look to dominate both on and off the field.