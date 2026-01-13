Getty Images Sport
History-making gay footballer Josh Cavallo claims 'internal homophobia' led to his exit from top flight club
History-maker speaks out
Cavallo made headlines around the globe in 2021 when he came out as gay, receiving widespread support from the footballing world and becoming a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ representation in men's sport. However, the fairytale narrative of acceptance has been shattered by the player himself, who has accused his former club, Adelaide United, of creating a hostile environment that ultimately forced him out of Australian top-flight football.
Now plying his trade in the lower leagues of English football with Stamford, Cavallo took to social media on Tuesday to break his silence regarding his exit from the A-League in May. The timing of his statement was pointed, coming just three days before Adelaide United are due to celebrate their annual 'Pride Cup' fixture against Melbourne Victory, an event designed to promote inclusivity.
In a damning Instagram post, Cavallo claimed that his limited minutes on the pitch over his final two seasons were not a result of form or fitness, but a direct consequence of discrimination.
'I realised my own club was homophobic'
"It’s taken me a while to digest how my time at Adelaide United ended, but I think the fans deserve honesty," he wrote.
"Leaving the club had nothing to do with football. Decisions were made by people in power that blocked my opportunities, not because of my talent, but because of who I choose to love. Under the new management, it became clear that I wasn’t allowed on the pitch because of politics. It’s hard to swallow when I realised my own club was homophobic. I was angry because people thought I was sidelined based on injuries, when in reality, it was internal homophobia that kept me on the bench. I stayed professional, kept my head down, and worked hard every day which I’m proud of. Yet no matter how much I produced or improved, my contributions were continuously ignored. It brought a lot of negativity and affected my wellbeing as a professional footballer."
Cavallo makes 'fresh start' in England
Cavallo’s career at Adelaide stalled significantly in his final years. He played his last game for the Reds in February 2024 and was frequently left as an unused substitute under then-coach Carl Veart. While the public narrative suggested that ongoing injury struggles, including a hamstring strain and recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon, were to blame for his absence, Cavallo insists this was a smokescreen. Sadly, it left him feeling he should not have kept his secret.
"This was exactly the fear I had about coming out, seeing prejudice affect my career in modern day," he added. "For the first time, I actually questioned if I should have kept my sexuality a secret. This brought up fears I had about coming out publicly, that being myself would affect my career. I felt incredibly isolated and wondered if I’d made the mistake of sharing my story. I felt things going backwards, not just on the pitch, but in the one place I thought was a safe space and after seeing a group chat of teammates mocking a picture of me and my partner only added to this heartache. "
Since joining Stamford in England, he has felt a new lease of life and appears to be enjoying his job once again.
"This fresh start in the UK has helped me breathe again and I hope I can fall back in love with the sport that means everything to me," he said. "Despite the way it ended behind the scenes, I refuse to let it ruin my connection to this city. Adelaide is where I found my wings. To the fans and supporters: thank you for your passion and backing. You deserve honesty and success. You were incredible to play in front of."
Adelaide United reject claims vehemently
The seriousness of the allegations prompted an immediate and robust response from Adelaide United. On Tuesday afternoon, the club issued a statement categorically denying Cavallo's version of events. The hierarchy at the South Australian club insisted that all decisions regarding team selection were made purely on merit and tactical requirements, dismissing the suggestion that homophobia played any part in their management of the player.
"The club is extremely disappointed by the claims made and categorically rejects the allegations, including any suggestion that Adelaide United is homophobic," the statement read. "All on-field decisions relating to team selection are made solely on footballing grounds."
The club also reiterated the stance on diversity, pointing to its track record of supporting LGBTQ+ initiatives. "Adelaide United has always been committed to fostering an inclusive environment for players, staff and supporters and we remain proud of our ongoing work to promote inclusion across football," they added.
