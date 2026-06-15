Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Overview

Marc Cucurella Real Madrid GFX

Cucurella must be instant hit for Madrid after €60m spend

For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is likely to once again be bust, with some huge names set to make big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

OpinionReal Madrid
Roberto De Zerbi Tottenham

Tottenham told how many transfers they must let De Zerbi pick

Tottenham have been told how many transfers they need to give Roberto De Zerbi complete authority over in the summer window, with Brad Friedel telling GOAL that Spurs can enjoy a “quick resurrection” back into the Premier League’s top six. Such a transformation will, however, only occur if the man in the dugout is allowed to refresh an underperforming squad as he sees fit.

ExclusiveR. De Zerbi
Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Explained: Premier League rule changes for 2026-27

The Premier League has announced a comprehensive suite of mandatory law changes and officiating guidelines ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Developed in tandem with PGMOL and informed by an extensive annual football survey, the updates heavily target time-wasting tactics while refining the threshold for video assistant referee interventions.

Premier LeagueArsenal
Micky van de Ven Tottenham 2025-26

Van de Ven can become the world's best but does he need a move?

Micky van de Ven can “level up” and become “one of the best in the world”, Toby Alderweireld has told GOAL, with the Dutch defender being informed that he does not need to leave Tottenham in order to join the elite. Speculation is raging around the Netherlands international in north London, with serious questions being asked of his future as another transfer window prepares to swing open.

M. van de VenExclusive
More
May 2026
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
More

Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
15Crystal Palace crestCrystal Palace381112154151-1045
L
D
L
D
L
16Nottingham Forest crestNottingham Forest381111164851-344
D
L
D
W
W
17Tottenham Hotspur crestTottenham Hotspur381011174857-941
W
L
D
W
W
18West Ham United crestWest Ham United38109194665-1939
W
L
L
L
W
19Burnley crestBurnley38410243875-3722
D
L
D
L
L
More

Apuestas destacadas

Pronósticos del Mundial 2026: Cuotas, favoritos y consejos de expertos
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Yes, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is very accessible via public transport. You can use:

Train & Tube: White Hart Lane (Overground), Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia), Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters (Victoria Line).

Bus: Routes 149, 259, 279, 349, W3, with extra services on matchdays.

Shuttle: Free shuttles run from Alexandra Palace and Wood Green stations (advance booking required).

No, there is no public parking available on matchdays. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or park-and-ride services in nearby areas.

Matchday box office sales are limited and not guaranteed. It’s best to buy tickets in advance through the official Tottenham Hotspur website or authorised agencies such as Seat Unique for hospitality packages.

Yes, the stadium has a fully covered roof, ensuring that all seating areas are protected from the elements while maintaining excellent sightlines of the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, making it one of the largest stadiums in London and the UK.

Goal.com
Copyright © 2026 Goal All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal