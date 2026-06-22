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Tottenham preparing to submit Marcus Rashford transfer offer as Man Utd forward's summer preference revealed
Spurs identify Rashford as top target
According to The i Paper, internal discussions are now focused on a formal proposal for Rashford, who is currently starring for England at the World Cup, with Spurs prioritising established top-flight experience over unproven talents from overseas. The club have already secured Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton for £52m, alongside free transfer deals for Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi, and are testing the waters elsewhere with a massive £80m bid for Newcastle's Sandro Tonali.
While United and Rashford have agreed on a £40m release clause this summer, Tottenham are reportedly unwilling to meet that specific figure. Instead, the Spurs hierarchy is exploring a lower opening offer to see if the Red Devils are willing to negotiate.
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Player preference vs market reality
The report adds that Rashford’s preference would be to move abroad again or return to United and reintegrate into the senior squad. Moving to another Premier League club is currently not on his radar, which presents a significant hurdle for Spurs to overcome.
However, the forward may be forced to rethink his stance. The iPaper adds that United are keen to move the England international on to alleviate the pressure of his astronomical wages on their books. While Rashford enjoyed a revival during a loan spell at Camp Nou, United sources are adamant the club will not engage with Barcelona over another loan deal. This decision comes after the Catalan giants elected not to activate the £26m option to make his stay in Spain permanent.
De Zerbi factor and wage demands
Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi is understood to be a huge fan of Rashford. The Italian tactician is expected to push the Tottenham hierarchy to find a solution that brings the forward to the club. Rashford is said to be aware that a move will require a financial sacrifice, and he is more than willing to take a substantial pay cut at this crucial juncture in his career.
For Spurs, the challenge lies in balancing a competitive transfer fee with a sustainable wage structure, but there is a growing belief that Rashford could represent excellent value for money if a compromise is reached.
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United’s summer plans
United are planning to strengthen their squad and could use the potential Rashford windfall to fund new arrivals. The club is already making moves in the engine room, where a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson is considered to be agreed. Negotiations are also reportedly ongoing with West Ham for Mateus Fernandes, though their current asking price has stalled progress. Additionally, United are monitoring Crysencio Summerville, who has been in sparkling form for the Netherlands.