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Pamplona

Pamplona Overview

RC Deportivo A Coruna v Real Madrid - Trofeo Teresa Herrera

Wesley urges Endrick to join Roma

Roma winger Wesley is reportedly taking matters into his own hands to convince Real Madrid starlet Endrick to move to the Stadio Olimpico. The Brazilian duo share a close bond, and the Giallorossi are emerging as the frontrunners to secure a loan deal for the frustrated forward.

EndrickTransfers
imago-sport-1083188176.jpg

Endrick considers January Real Madrid exit after Mourinho snub

Endrick is reportedly weighing up a January exit from Real Madrid after struggling for playing time under Jose Mourinho. The Brazilian starlet was persuaded to stay at the Bernabeu following talks with the manager in the summer, but a lack of minutes has reopened the door to a loan move away. Serie A giants Roma and AC Milan are among the top European clubs closely monitoring the forward's situation.

TransfersEndrick
FBL-ITA-SERIEA-TORINO-ROMA

Matias Soule rejoins Argentina squad after birth of first child

Roma attacker Matias Soule has returned to international duty with Argentina after briefly stepping away from camp to attend the birth of his first child. The 23-year-old winger was granted compassionate leave from Ezeiza to welcome his newborn son Bautista alongside partner Milagros Sosa before resuming preparations under Lionel Scaloni.

M. SouleArgentina
Argentina Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Roma block two Argentina stars from Messi farewell

AS Roma have taken the controversial decision to block Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina from travelling to Argentina to attend Lionel Messi’s international farewell. Despite the magnitude of the event in Buenos Aires, the Giallorossi have prioritised their domestic commitments over the emotional celebration of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

L. MessiArgentina
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Standings

Serie A crestSerie A

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Roma crestRoma54101431113
D
W
W
W
W
2Inter crestInter5410158713
D
W
W
W
W
3Lazio crestLazio541083513
W
D
W
W
W
4Cagliari crestCagliari540152312
W
W
W
L
W
5AC Milan crestAC Milan5320104611
W
D
D
W
W
More

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