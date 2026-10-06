Pamplona Overview

Endrick considers January Real Madrid exit after Mourinho snub

Endrick is reportedly weighing up a January exit from Real Madrid after struggling for playing time under Jose Mourinho. The Brazilian starlet was persuaded to stay at the Bernabeu following talks with the manager in the summer, but a lack of minutes has reopened the door to a loan move away. Serie A giants Roma and AC Milan are among the top European clubs closely monitoring the forward's situation.