Pamplona Overview

Roma winger Wesley is reportedly taking matters into his own hands to convince Real Madrid starlet Endrick to move to the Stadio Olimpico. The Brazilian duo share a close bond, and the Giallorossi are emerging as the frontrunners to secure a loan deal for the frustrated forward.
AS Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has revealed why Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina will not attend Lionel Messi’s final match for Argentina. The Italian boss explained that the lengthy trip would disrupt preparations for a crucial run of club fixtures.
Endrick is reportedly weighing up a January exit from Real Madrid after struggling for playing time under Jose Mourinho. The Brazilian starlet was persuaded to stay at the Bernabeu following talks with the manager in the summer, but a lack of minutes has reopened the door to a loan move away. Serie A giants Roma and AC Milan are among the top European clubs closely monitoring the forward's situation.
Roma attacker Matias Soule has returned to international duty with Argentina after briefly stepping away from camp to attend the birth of his first child. The 23-year-old winger was granted compassionate leave from Ezeiza to welcome his newborn son Bautista alongside partner Milagros Sosa before resuming preparations under Lionel Scaloni.
AS Roma have taken the controversial decision to block Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina from travelling to Argentina to attend Lionel Messi’s international farewell. Despite the magnitude of the event in Buenos Aires, the Giallorossi have prioritised their domestic commitments over the emotional celebration of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.