Europa League
team-logo
5 - 1
END
team-logo
Florian Wirtz 6'Alejandro Grimaldo 29', 55'Victor Okoh Boniface 36'Edmond Tapsoba 57'
Tural Bayramov 16' (elf)
(HZ 3-1) (END 5-1)

Bayer Leverkusen - Qarabag FKErgebnisse & Statistiken,