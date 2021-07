#Azzurri 🇮🇹



🗣️🎙️ "What we've dreamed of for these last three years is getting closer"



Captain @chiellini shared his thoughts on the final and on the Azzurri's Euros adventure thus far 📹⬇️#VivoAzzurro #ITAENG #ITA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/tIBdeeHbxP