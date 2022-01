Ski heute live: Der Slalom der Männer in Kitzbühel im TV und LIVE-STREAM

Between a first slalom World Cup victory and a first slalom podium in 6 years, it was an inimaginable slalom at the @WeltcupWengen! Check out the highlight of the top three:

🥇 Lucas Braathen 🇳🇴

🥈 Daniel Yule 🇨🇭

🥉 @giulianorazzoli 🇮🇹#fisalpine pic.twitter.com/PCoq0sDvRV